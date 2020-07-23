Stories
Paper Blaming COVID-19 on 5G Technology Withdrawn

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 27, @11:37PM
Paper blaming COVID-19 on 5G technology withdrawn:

A paper which argued that 5G cellphone technology could lead to infection with the novel coronavirus has been retracted, but not before scientific sleuth Elisabeth Bik wondered whether it was the "worst paper of 2020."

The article, "5G Technology and induction of coronavirus in skin cells," came from a group from Italy, the United States and Russia, and appeared in theJournal of Biological Regulators and Homeostatic Agents. The journal is published by Biolife, which asserts that it's peer reviewed but has not responded to a request for comment.

The abstract is now marked "WITHDRAWN" on PubMed and the paper has disappeared from the journal's website. The abstract has been preserved here.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @11:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @11:47PM (#1027401)

    Telcos have very deep pockets... wouldn't be hard for them to disappear any paper they didn't agree with. The telcos gave invested too many marketing dollars in 5G for anything to go wrong with the rollout, no matter what the health costs.

