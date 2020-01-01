from the and-they-need-to-actually-fit dept.
Home-made face masks likely need at least 2 layers to curb COVID-19 spread:
Home-made cloth face masks likely need a minimum of two layers, and preferably three, to prevent the dispersal of viral droplets from the nose and mouth that are associated with the spread of COVID-19, indicates a video case study published online in the journal Thorax.
[...] A team of Australian researchers therefore compared the effectiveness of single and double-layer cloth face coverings (175 g/m² cotton fabric, with a thread count of 170/ inch) with a 3-ply surgical face mask (Bao Thach) at reducing droplet spread.
[...] The video recording showed that the 3-ply surgical face mask was the most effective at reducing airborne droplet dispersal, although even a single layer cloth face covering reduced the droplet spread from speaking.
But a double layer covering was better than a single layer in reducing the droplet spread from coughing and sneezing, the recording showed.
This is just one case, added to which several other factors contribute to the effectiveness of cloth face masks, note the researchers. These include the type of material used, design and fit, as well as the frequency of washing.
Nevertheless, based on their observations, a home made cloth mask with at least two layers is preferable to a single layer mask, they say, adding: "Guidelines on home-made cloth masks should stipulate multiple layers."
And they emphasise: "There is a need for more evidence to inform safer cloth mask design, and countries should ensure adequate manufacturing or procurement of surgical masks."
Journal Reference:
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday July 27, @03:33PM (3 children)
Anyone taking bets we're gonna get another "the masks don't work" distortion wave?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @03:41PM (2 children)
Are we going to get another "if you don't wear a mask even walking outdoors in the park with nobody around you're going to die or kill everybody else?"
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Monday July 27, @03:44PM
Another Straw-Man you mean? Why yes...yes we are.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday July 27, @04:03PM
If you truly think that's in any way a valid rebuttal then I strongly advise that you never complain about the next round of lockdowns that are coming.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday July 27, @03:37PM (1 child)
The masks I made already have 2 layers because I followed the CDC instructions:
How to Make Cloth Face Coverings [cdc.gov]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 27, @03:47PM
Same here, made a few for myself several months ago, didn't take long with a sewing machine.
Used old "tea towels" (kitchen towels) for the material and sewed in a stiff piece of wire to bend over my nose. Put the softer towel toward my face to minimize irritation--because for one test lab I visit I have to wear the mask for the better part of two shifts in a row.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday July 27, @03:51PM
170 threadcount? Philistines.