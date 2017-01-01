from the come-and-see-the-light-field dept.
Immersive Display Creates Panoramic Virtual Screens
Immersive displays generally either involve giant screens à la IMAX, virtual reality (VR), or augmented reality (AR) headsets that place tiny screens and lenses close to a person's eyes to simulate large screens that encompass most of a user's field of view. Engaging as immersive displays are, electrical engineer Barmak Heshmat and his colleagues at an AR startup, "realized the bitter reality that people don't want to wear headgear; it's just too much friction to have something on your face. I think people can talk volumes about that, considering that now everyone has to wear masks.
"Just imagine wearing a 200-gram object on your face for 6.5 hours," Heshmat says. "It is really exhausting, but 6.5 hours is the average time we spend in front of computers, easily, every day."
[...] The 13-by-30-inch pilot displays Brelyon is developing will have a perceived screen 122 inches large, as seen from 55 inches away, says Heshmat, who is Brelyon's CEO. The displays will each provide an immersive 101-degree field of view, with a 4K to 8K resolution and high frame rate, he adds. "We can replace six 32-inch monitors with the size of one," Heshmat says.
The company says that, whereas conventional displays direct flat images at viewers, its light-field display creates a window-like 3-D scene by recreating the field of light rays that might travel from every point and in every direction within a 3-D space.
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Tuesday July 28, @01:57AM (2 children)
This idea has zero chance of replacing VR headsets. It's not even remotely close to a viable replacement. Perhaps it has potential for other purposes, but certain not as a VR headset replacement.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday July 28, @02:06AM (1 child)
I see it as more of a monitor killer than a VR headset killer. But I'm sure it will be very expensive at launch.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday July 28, @02:31AM
It sounds to me like another 3D TV.
It almost sounds great, except no-one wants to pay extra for it, then no-one actually wants it, then it goes away.