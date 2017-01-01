Immersive displays generally either involve giant screens à la IMAX, virtual reality (VR), or augmented reality (AR) headsets that place tiny screens and lenses close to a person's eyes to simulate large screens that encompass most of a user's field of view. Engaging as immersive displays are, electrical engineer Barmak Heshmat and his colleagues at an AR startup, "realized the bitter reality that people don't want to wear headgear; it's just too much friction to have something on your face. I think people can talk volumes about that, considering that now everyone has to wear masks.

"Just imagine wearing a 200-gram object on your face for 6.5 hours," Heshmat says. "It is really exhausting, but 6.5 hours is the average time we spend in front of computers, easily, every day."

[...] The 13-by-30-inch pilot displays Brelyon is developing will have a perceived screen 122 inches large, as seen from 55 inches away, says Heshmat, who is Brelyon's CEO. The displays will each provide an immersive 101-degree field of view, with a 4K to 8K resolution and high frame rate, he adds. "We can replace six 32-inch monitors with the size of one," Heshmat says.

The company says that, whereas conventional displays direct flat images at viewers, its light-field display creates a window-like 3-D scene by recreating the field of light rays that might travel from every point and in every direction within a 3-D space.