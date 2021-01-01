from the if-you-can-game-remotely,-why-not-work-that-way,-too? dept.
Microsoft is Working on an Azure-Powered Cloud PC service:
Microsoft is building a new desktop-as-a-service offering built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop that could launch as soon as 2021.
Microsoft is currently calling the coming virtualization service "Cloud PC." Cloud PC won't replace locally installed Windows (and Office) -- for the foreseeable future, anyway. It will be an option for customers who want to use their own Windows PCs made by Microsoft and/or other PC makers basically like thin clients, with Windows, Office and potentially other software delivered virtually by Microsoft.
[...] "Microsoft Cloud PC is a strategic, new offering that is built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to delivering Desktop as a Service. At its core, Cloud PC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner," the job description says.
Microsoft is planning to make Cloud PC a Microsoft-365-powered experience that is managed by Microsoft and sold for a flat per user price, the job description says. This pricing piece is key. Windows Virtual Desktop pricing revolves around Azure consumption. Cloud PC sounds like it will be available for a set subscription fee.
Microsoft had dropped a few hints recently that it was looking to create some kind of virtualized PC management experience. In February, Scott Manchester, who had been Group Program Manager for Windows Virtual Desktop, took on a new role as Group Program Manager for "Cloud Managed Desktops." I'm guessing that this team, along with Windows engineering, are the ones honing the Cloud PC vision and deliverables.
[...] Microsoft also currently offers a service called the Microsoft Managed Desktop (MMD), which is a subscription offering under which Microsoft sets up, updates and manages business users' Windows 10 PCs for a fee. MMD includes Microsoft 365 (specifically, Windows 10 Enterprise E3 and Office 365 ProPlus); Windows Autopilot; and select Windows 10 hardware. Microsoft does the device configuration, security monitoring and remediation, app deployment, update management, desktop analytics and 24-by-7 end-user support. This is a service that is only used by certain large enterprise customers at this time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @04:18AM
Microsoft-365-For-Sure.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 28, @04:23AM
It wasn't bad enough that "Windows is licensed, not sold". Not bad enough that all the applications in Windows are being marketed as cloud services. Now, your Windows installation won't even be installed - you're just going to rent Windows in the cloud.
So, what do you have sitting on your desk? Just a bit of scrap metal, and plastic, and some silicone. It can't even BOOT to anything! Thin client, you say? A thin client is nothing at all. Can't even really call it a gateway.
And, people will willingly PAY for this? Yes, I know they will. People don't learn. Despite routine notices of major players being hacked and compromised, we just don't learn.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.