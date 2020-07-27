from the ro-o-o-a-a-rrrrrr^W-whir-r-r-r dept.
Last week Monday VW opened up its pre-orders list for the ID.3, its first all-electric car built on its MEB platform. A week later, and 37,000 customers have put €1000 [~1,176 USD] in advance already.
There are a couple of reasons for the apparent enthusiasm. First the range, going from an official 330 km [~200 mi] (45kWh battery) standard range over 420 km [~250 mi] (58kWh) medium to 550 km [~330 mi] (77kWh) for the long range battery. Practical range is estimated at 260, 330 and 430 km. [~156, ~200, and ~260 mi],
Second the price. The standard version comes in at €21,000 [~24,700 USD] in Germany (€30,000 [~35,300 USD] list price, €9,000 [~10,600 USD] subsidy). Medium range has a list price of €36,000 [~42,300 USD], for the maximum range the price is not yet known, but below €50,000 [~58,800 USD].
The car is rear-wheel driven by an 150kW motor, with top speed limited at 160 km/h [~100 mph]. Torque is 310Nm, delivering 0-60 kph [~37 mph] in 3.7 seconds (1st version; the standard version 9 seconds).
No talk about autonomous driving though: only lane assist and adaptive cruise control are provided.
Delivery of the car starts in September. There are no plans to bring the ID.3 to the US. Volkswagen said it is on track to deliver 70,000 ID.3's by year's end, and an additional 30,000 upcoming ID.4 SUVs along with that. Tesla, in contrast, sold more than 90,000 of its cars last quarter alone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @06:54AM (1 child)
Don't buy a car from anyone who sends his workers out in the middle of a global pandemic.
Plus he's endorsed Citizen Kanye as president.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @07:07AM
Shut down the entire economy for the next two years to own the Orange Man.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @06:57AM
someone please explain.
is the range given for downhill?
under which conditions will the engine be forced to the maximum power output, and why is it not an issue that the car can only do maximum power output for 20mins?