In Error, Tricare Tells 600K Military Beneficiaries They've had COVID-19

posted by martyb on Tuesday July 28, @08:18AM
from the speedy-recovery dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/07/22/error-tricare-tells-600k-beneficiaries-theyve-had-covid-19.html:

More than 600,000 people in Tricare, a health care program of the United States Department of Defense Military Health System, received emails July 17 asking if they would donate blood for research as "survivors of COVID-19."

But just 31,000 people affiliated with the U.S. military have been officially diagnosed with the coronavirus, which prompted confusion, Military.com reported last week.

"Just wondering [if] anybody [got] an email from Tricare saying since you are a COVID survivor, please donate your plasma.?? I have NOT been tested," wrote a beneficiary on Facebook. "Just remember all those people inputting data are human and make mistakes."

The mass email went to every beneficiary located near a collection point.

