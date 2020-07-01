from the how-we-got-here-from-there dept.
Huge apparent leak unearths Nintendo's prototype history:
A massive leak of apparent Nintendo source code is giving gamers a rare, unauthorized look at Nintendo's development process dating back to the Super NES era.
The massive trove of files, first posted to 4chan Friday and quickly dubbed the "Gigaleak" by the community, includes compilable code and assets for Super NES, Game Boy, and N64 games in the Mario,Mario Kart, Zelda, F-Zero, and Pokemon series. Hidden among that code is a bevy of pre-release art and sound files that have never seen the light of day, as well as fully playable prototype versions of some games.
Nintendo has not responded to a request for comment, but the sheer size and complexity of the leak points to its authenticity—faking this much data in a believable (and workable) way would just be an incredible amount of work.
[...] Modders and homebrew developers have been digging through the trove of data over the weekend and taking to Twitter and YouTube with their discoveries. Among the most interesting findings:
[...] While many are reveling in a treasure trove of previously unknown historical information contained in the leaks, some are worried over the privacy implications of some internal emails included in the leak, complete with personally identifiable information in some cases. Others are worried about how the revelations will ripple through the industry.
"This Nintendo leak is bad on so many levels," Digital Eclipse developer Mike Mika tweeted. "It hurts them, it hurts fans, and it turns the topic of preservation into a topic of security and tightening the grip on intellectual property regardless of its historical or educational value to history."
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday July 28, @11:00AM
As bad as leaks inherently are (it's an act of violence also when it is justified), this one will yield stuff that would be lost to time in a few decades without anybody minding anymore. So it's better some nerds have a bit of stuff to dig into, now.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday July 28, @11:06AM (1 child)
Mostly made up of really old things that have already been figured out and recreated/emulated/etc. so it won't really do much for the emulation-community, not to mention that if you are developing an emulator this kind of data is toxic as hell since if you look at it or include any part of it you'll get fucked in every possible way by the Nintendo lawyers.
That a lot of development contain a lot of resources that in the end product isn't used, be it graphics or music or levels or some feature shouldn't be that strange. It's more of a curiosity then anything else.
A lot of the source code seems to be made up of and/or available only as object files and not as clean code, you could or might be able to cobble things together with it but it would probably have been preferred if it has not been compiled already.
So something to see here at the same time as nothing to see here, that wasn't already known or could have been figured out or recreated already. But it's interesting to know what Nintendo keeps everything, even unused resources FOREVER. Guess they need it around to preserve their precious Mario-IP.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @11:49AM
Well, that's certainly better than oops we lost HoMM3 code for its addons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @11:44AM
> This Nintendo leak… hurts fans
Except no, it does no such thing.