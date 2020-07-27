from the getting-back-into-shape dept.
Garmin Begins Recovery From Ransomware Attack
The American GPS and fitness-tracker company Garmin is dealing with the aftermath of a ransomware attack, the BBC has confirmed.
Owners of its products had been unable to use its services since Thursday.
However, some of its online tools are now being provided in a "limited" state, according to its online dashboard.
Garmin has said it was "the victim of a cyber-attack that encrypted some of our systems".
[...] "Many of our online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer-facing applications, and company communications," it said.
"We have no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay, was accessed, lost or stolen."
The firm added that it expected all its systems to return to normal operation within a few days, but warned that there might be a "backlog" of user data to process.
[...] Pilots who use flyGarmin were unable to download up-to-date aviation databases, which aviation regulators such as the FAA require pilots to have, before they can fly.
Customers were also unable to log into Garmin Connect to record and analyse their health and fitness data.
