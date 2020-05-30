from the positive-side-effect dept.
U.S. agency: Pandemic masks thwarting face recognition tech:
Having a tough time recognizing your neighbors behind their pandemic masks? Computers are finding it more difficult, too.
A preliminary study published by a U.S. agency on Monday found that even the best commercial facial recognition systems have error rates as high as 50% when trying to identify masked faces.
The mask problem is why Apple earlier this year made it easier for iPhone owners to unlock their phones without Face ID. It could also be thwarting attempts by authorities to identify individual people at Black Lives Matter protests and other gatherings.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology says it is launching an investigation to better understand how facial recognition performs on covered faces. Its preliminary study examined only those algorithms created before the pandemic, but its next step is to look at how accuracy could improve as commercial providers adapt their technology to an era when so many people are wearing masks.
Some companies, including those that work with law enforcement, have tried to tailor their face-scanning algorithms to focus on people's eyes and eyebrows.
NIST, which is a part of the Commerce Department, is working with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security's science office to study the problem.
Aww, I feel so bad for the little guy! Perhaps we can help out by training up a neural net to correlate masked and unmasked photos.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @09:22PM (1 child)
I wonder if any of the mask wearing deniers will mask up or risk public exposure of their actions?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @10:14PM
Just tell those fuckers to walk in a straight line in any direction until they fall off the edge of the flat earth.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday July 28, @09:26PM (1 child)
Finally some way to get the conspiracy nuts to wear the damn things.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday July 28, @09:30PM
Next we just need to convince them that Bill Gate's tracking chips are to prevent illegal immigration and they'll be mainlining 'rona vaccine like there's no tomorrow!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @09:36PM (2 children)
Always knew them buggers bitching about masks were boot-licking fascists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @09:48PM (1 child)
sure is not them acting like facisits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-c3HhCCGwSk&t=604s [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @10:30PM
Bringing youtube video to support your argument - this is why (well, one of the reasons why) millenials are totally fucked imbeciles.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jasassin on Tuesday July 28, @09:38PM (2 children)
Why do they need a list of people who participate in Black Lives Matter protests?
That's some Gestapo shit.
What a great way to honor the brave people who fought and even gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War II.
It sickens me.
Shame on you.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 28, @10:03PM (1 child)
You might have something there, if the feds were going out into the neighborhoods, and gassing moms who were home minding their children. But, the Federal building is in the exact same place it was when all the crap started. It hasn't moved into the 'hood. Still right there. These "protestors" are coming to the Federal building, with hate in their hearts, and violence on their minds.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Tuesday July 28, @10:24PM
That’s what US police do - drive round neighbourhoods shooting people on their porches.
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/05/30/light-em-up-video-appears-to-show-law-enforcement-shooting-paint-rounds-at-citizens-on-their-porch/ [cbslocal.com]
And you all love it
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday July 28, @10:06PM
Facial recognition software sucks, no matter how you look at it. In the hands of the police, it sucks basketballs through garden hoses. No empathy, no sympathy, not even much of a care here. Scrap the software. Cops don't seem to like doing cop work anymore. They can get off their asses, and get out into the 'hood, and do real police work. Might even work some of the lard off of their asses when they do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @10:12PM
Masks hide your face.
(Score: 1) by zion-fueled on Tuesday July 28, @10:13PM
That's why I love them. I don't get why anti-government people wouldn't want to wear them.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday July 28, @10:37PM
I understand you have no right to privacy in a public space. However, being able to look back several months into the past to see where I've been, that's a problem. Most cops aren't interested in solving the crime, they're interested in closing out the case and sending someone to prison. If your movements just happen to be "hey, that's awfully suspicious, let's arrest him" then you're looking at a minimum of $30k in legal fees if it doesn't go to trial, over $100k if it does go to trial, and potentially prison.
It's why I don't have a front license place and back into parking spaces.
