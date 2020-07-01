from the work-from-home dept.
Google will keep "nearly all" of its workforce—around 200,000 employees and contractors—working from home for another year, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly made the decision last week.
The long timeline gives more certainty for Googlers who are making school and housing decisions for the coming academic year. Previously Google workers were due back in the office in January.
(Score: 2) by GreatOutdoors on Tuesday July 28, @11:36PM (1 child)
I imagine that google is making this long term decision for the reason they state, but also in the back of their mind is the likely millions that will be saved by not heating, cooling, maintaining, expanding, providing food, drinks, and other amenities at their locations. A lot of money is spent on infrastructure, and I think that companies are coming around to the fact that a lot of people can work from home and be just as efficient, as well as having an improved quality of life due to saving money on fuel and possibly babysitting, etc.. There will be those who slack because they are not self-starters, but those people could be weeded out pretty reasonably while growing the number of self-starting employees. Most good bosses know the employees that are getting good quality work done, and those that aren't.
I expect to see a lot more of this coming. I am already one of these employees (Not a Google employee, but now a work from home employee).
(Score: 2) by chromas on Tuesday July 28, @11:58PM
Also, remember all the sexual harassment issues spilling out awhile back? Problem solved! *hand dusting gesture* Creepy co-workers only have themselves to touch now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday July 28, @11:39PM (1 child)
Can Google employees figure out new ways to hoover up your personal data while they're in the garden?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @12:03AM
google garden gnomes?