from the what-is-that-smell? dept.
Science identifies the ancient enzyme in bacteria that makes humans' body odor so pungent:
Researchers have zeroed in on the source of our stink.
The same team that identified the handful of bacteria responsible for human body odor has now gone a step further and pinpointed the enzyme operating within those organisms. It's a cysteine-thiol lyase (C-T lyase) enzyme within bacteria like Staphylococcus hominis that makes the actual smelly molecules, which have inspired an entire industry of deodorants to contain them.
"This is a key advancement in understanding how body odour works, and will enable the development of targeted inhibitors that stop BO production at source without disrupting the armpit microbiome," said University of York researcher Dr. Michelle Rudden, in a release.
[...] "This research was a real eye-opener," said Unilever co-author Dr. Gordon James. "It was fascinating to discover that a key odor-forming enzyme exists in only a select few armpit bacteria and evolved there tens of millions of years ago."
Journal Reference:
Michelle Rudden, Reyme Herman, Matthew Rose, et al. The molecular basis of thioalcohol production in human body odour [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-68860-z)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @01:39AM
It can't just be all the curry they eat... must be some genetically mutated super BO bacteria.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday July 29, @01:44AM (1 child)
Or does it vary somewhat [youtube.com] between humans?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday July 29, @02:47AM
It must vary, because I for one have very little body odor. I can literally go for days without washing and without changing clothes, sweating heavily all day long - which I do on occasion when I do bicycle tours in remote areas - and I don't smell much worse than an average desk clerk after a day's work.