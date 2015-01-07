Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Intel Engineering Chief Out After 7nm Product Delays

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday July 29, @03:46AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the golden-parachutes-are-not-for-enginners dept.
Hardware

c0lo writes:

ZDNet

Intel is revamping its technology leadership in a bid to turnaround its manufacturing unit after announcing delays in its 7nm processes.

Last week, Intel said on its second quarter earnings report that its 7nm products would be delayed. Rival AMD is already on 7nm as is TSMC. Since Intel's earnings report and market cap hit, analysts have been speculating that the chip giant may leave manufacturing.

In other words, Intel needed to revamp its technology organization. Under Monday's reorg, Dr. Ann Kelleher will lead technology development. She had led Intel manufacturing. Kelleher will focus on developing 7nm and 5nm processes. Murthy Renduchintala, Intel's chief engineering officer, will depart Aug. 3.

Intel is also separating its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group unit into teams focused on technology development, manufacturing and operations, design engineering, architecture, software and graphics and supply chain.

Safe to say Intel will be best positioned to fire 3 executives at the next slippage - I guess that may make the stock rebound faster than firing a single one.

Original Submission


«  Science Identifies the Ancient Enzyme in Bacteria That Makes Humans' Body Odor So Pungent
Intel Engineering Chief Out After 7nm Product Delays | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)