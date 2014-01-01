The UK and US governments have issued another joint cybersecurity alert, this time warning organizations about a strain of malware targeting network attached storage (NAS) devices from QNAP.

As of mid-June, the QSnatch malware (aka "Derek") had infected 62,000 devices worldwide, including 3900 in the UK and 7600 in the US, according to the notice from GCHQ's National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) and the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

This is the result of two campaigns, one running from 2014 to mid-2017 and the other starting in late 2018.

[...] QSnatch apparently features a credential scraper, SSH backdoor, CGI password logger, webshell functionality and the ability to exfiltrate a predetermined list of files, including system configs and log files.

It is said to achieve persistence by modifying the system host's file to redirect domain names to out-of-date versions in order to prevent updates from installing on the NAS device itself.

The NCSC/CISA urged administrators to follow the guidance issued by QNAP last November.

[...] "Organizations that are still running a vulnerable version must run a full factory reset on the device prior to completing the firmware upgrade to ensure the device is not left vulnerable."