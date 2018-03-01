Fast Radio Bursts are one of astronomy's major unsolved mysteries. First discovered in 2007, these events pulse brightly in radio waves for just a few milliseconds before fading away, and are only rarely seen again. Their true nature remains unknown, and no such burst has ever been observed either within the Milky Way, with a known origin, or emitting any other kind of radiation beyond the radio wave domain — until now.

In late April, SGR 1935+2154, a magnetar discovered six years ago in the constellation of Vulpecula, following a substantial burst of X-rays, became active again. Soon after, astronomers spied something astonishing: this magnetar was not only radiating its usual X-rays, but radio waves, too.

"We detected the magnetar's burst of high-energy, or 'hard', X-rays using Integral on 28 April," says Sandro Mereghetti of the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF–IASF) in Milan, Italy, lead author of a new study of this source based on the Integral data.

[...] "This is the first ever observational connection between magnetars and Fast Radio Bursts," explains Sandro.

"It truly is a major discovery, and helps to bring the origin of these mysterious phenomena into focus."

This connection strongly supports the idea that Fast Radio Bursts emanate from magnetars, and demonstrates that bursts from these highly magnetised objects can also be spotted at radio wavelengths. Magnetars are increasingly popular with astronomers, as they are thought to play a key role in driving a number of different transient events in the Universe, from super-luminous supernova explosions to distant and energetic gamma-ray bursts.