New Zealand Publishes Algorithm Charter for Government Use of Algorithms and Data

Wednesday July 29, @08:58PM
from the positive-step-forward dept.
driverless writes:

New Zealand has just become the first country to publish an algorithm charter regulating the use of algorithms and data by government agencies:

The Algorithm charter for Aotearoa New Zealand demonstrates a commitment to ensuring New Zealanders have confidence in how government agencies use algorithms. The charter is one of many ways that government demonstrates transparency and accountability in the use of data.

To quote the Minister for Statistics:

"Using algorithms to analyse data and inform decisions does not come without its risks," he said. "It is important, therefore, that people have confidence that these algorithms are being used in a fair, ethical, and transparent way. And that's what this Charter is all about."

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday July 29, @09:14PM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday July 29, @09:14PM (#1028305)

    Maybe I should not assume newspeak from NZ, but just in case, the translation is:

    The algorithms will decide things, and we declare unfair unethical and suspect whoever does not conform.

