Hydrogel mimics human brain with memorizing and forgetting ability:
Hokkaido University researchers have found a soft and wet material that can memorize, retrieve, and forget information, much like the human brain. They report their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
The human brain learns things, but tends to forget them when the information is no longer important. Recreating this dynamic memory process in manmade materials has been a challenge. Hokkaido University researchers now report a hydrogel that mimics the dynamic memory function of the brain: encoding information that fades with time depending on the memory intensity.
Hydrogels are flexible materials composed of a large percentage of water—in this case about 45%—along with other chemicals that provide a scaffold-like structure to contain the water. Professor Jian Ping Gong, Assistant Professor Kunpeng Cui and their students and colleagues in Hokkaido University's Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (WPI-ICReDD) are seeking to develop hydrogels that can serve biological functions.
"Hydrogels are excellent candidates to mimic biological functions because they are soft and wet like human tissues," says Gong. "We are excited to demonstrate how hydrogels can mimic some of the memory functions of brain tissue."
Chengtao Yu, Honglei Guo, Kunpeng Cui, et al. Hydrogels as dynamic memory with forgetting ability [$], Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2006842117)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @11:14PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday July 29, @11:59PM (2 children)
A hard drive can remember things and forget (when you delete) them as well.
You can create functions that would choose under what conditions something should be remembered and under what conditions it should be forgotten. IE: firefox may store web history and cache up to a given point but if a website is not accessed for so long it will delete (forget) it.
So what are the advantages of this to a hard drive.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday July 30, @12:02AM
Researcher: Right! It turns out hydrogel really does resembles a human brain. Now let's see if Jello can mimick a human liver, because it's sort of firm and jiggly and full of sugar like a human liver.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Thursday July 30, @12:02AM
I mean, it can store, retrieve and forget information. Can't process it, but then again, storing, retrieving and forgetting information is all our school system asks of you, that stuff should at the very least be good enough to get a high school diploma.
(Score: 3, Funny) by FatPhil on Thursday July 30, @12:04AM
But if they're underpaid academics, and they publish it on a site with ads, perhaps they'll make more money from the clicks they've baited than they would from their grants?
Ahhhh, academia...
