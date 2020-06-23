from the race-to-the-bottom dept.
Mounting poisonings, blindness, deaths as toxic hand sanitizers flood market
The Food and Drug Administration is renewing warnings this week of dangerous hand sanitizers as it continues to find products that contain toxic methanol—a poisonous alcohol that can cause systemic effects, blindness, and death.
The agency's growing "do-not-use list" of dangerous sanitizers now includes 87 products. And with the mounting tally, the FDA also says there are rising reports from state health departments and poison control centers of injuries and deaths.
"We remain extremely concerned about the potential serious risks of alcohol-based hand sanitizers containing methanol," said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn in a statement.
Previously:
Toxic Hand Sanitizers Have Blinded and Killed Adults and Children, FDA Warns
Toxic Methanol that Causes Blindness Found in Hand Sanitizers, FDA Warns
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/06/toxic-methanol-that-causes-blindness-found-in-hand-sanitizers-fda-warns
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday advised consumers to avoid nine types of hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness if swallowed and systemic effects if absorbed through the skin.
All nine hand sanitizers are made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico. The agency said in its advisory that it discovered methanol while testing two of the company's products. One, called Lavar Gel, was 81-percent methanol—and no ethanol, a safe alcohol meant to be used in hand sanitizers. Another, CleanCare No Germ, was 2-percent methanol.
From the FDA advisory, the Eskbiochem SA de CV products are:
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/07/toxic-hand-sanitizers-have-blinded-and-killed-adults-and-children-fda-warns/
Adults and children in the United States have been blinded, hospitalized, and, in some cases, even died after drinking hand sanitizers contaminated with the extremely toxic alcohol methanol, the Food and Drug Administration reports.
In an updated safety warning, the agency identified five more brands of hand sanitizer that contain methanol, a simple alcohol often linked to incorrectly distilled liquor that is poisonous if ingested, inhaled, or absorbed through the skin.
[...]
The newly identified products are as follows:
- Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol, made by Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer, made by Transliquid Technologies (Mexico)
- Berish Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free, made by Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
- Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer, made by Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%, made by Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
The full list of product codes can be found here.
Previously:
(2020-06-23) Toxic Methanol that Causes Blindness Found in Hand Sanitizers, FDA Warns
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @03:42AM (2 children)
Just imagine what must be going on, mostly unreported and "unseen", in unregulated markets where the unscrupulous makers of such products are free to dump them for quick profits.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @03:48AM
Why can't we just ban these products like vape?
(Score: 1) by gmby on Thursday July 30, @04:27AM
Like Mexico?
The list is all from Mexico. I guess I'll put Mexico on my "do not buy list for consumables."
I've had pretty good results with car parts from there.
I don't mind my money going down south of the border; just not to Chicom.
Bye
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @03:59AM (6 children)
The irony is that some people died by caving to the fear mongering over COVID: people who probably wouldn't have been seriously harmed had they even CAUGHT COVID.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @04:12AM (2 children)
150,000 dead.
Fear-mongering?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @04:18AM (1 child)
Yes, it's just like the flu. A really really really virulent and deadly version of the flu, but just like it otherwise.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 30, @04:40AM
Yeah, an atomic bomb is just like a cracker. A really really really deadly version of a cracker, but just like it otherwise.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @04:12AM
I'll bet you a Trump U. diploma's worth of donuts (or a half dozen, whichever is worth more) that FAR more people who claimed fear mongering and refused to use masks and go to crowded political rallies died of it than died of methanol-based hand sanitizers.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday July 30, @04:12AM (1 child)
FTFY.
I don't find this as ironic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 30, @05:03AM
Don't worry, comrade. Free market will sort it out.