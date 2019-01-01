For fiscal year 2019 the Apache Software Foundation valued their codebase at around $20 billion USD. The open-source organization has now published their annual report for fiscal year 2020.

The Apache Software Foundation's FY2020 report values their massive code-base now in excess of $20 billion dollars using the CoCoMo[*] model. With eight million lines of code added over their fiscal year, they estimate that increase to be approximately worth $600 million USD worth of work.