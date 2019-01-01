from the gonna-need-more-disks dept.
Apache Software Foundation Estimates Its Code Value Increased ~$600M For FY2020
For fiscal year 2019 the Apache Software Foundation valued their codebase at around $20 billion USD. The open-source organization has now published their annual report for fiscal year 2020.
The Apache Software Foundation's FY2020 report values their massive code-base now in excess of $20 billion dollars using the CoCoMo[*] model. With eight million lines of code added over their fiscal year, they estimate that increase to be approximately worth $600 million USD worth of work.
[*] Constructive Cost Model (COCOMO).
Blog post. Annual Report FY2020.
(Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Friday July 31, @01:23AM (6 children)
A stupid question: Something that is *free*, how do you value that? The licensing insures that the Intellectual Property can not be sold for exclusive use, i.e. the GPL...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @01:27AM (1 child)
Larry Ellison's lawyers will not understand the question.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @01:35AM
How many lines of code are Uncle Larry's OpenOffice, that literally no one uses having migrated to Libre?
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Friday July 31, @01:35AM (3 children)
yOu UsE tHe CoCoMo MoDeL.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @01:47AM (1 child)
A lot of Apache is Java libraries, make sense they'd use a CocoaMug model.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @01:58AM
Bunch of has beans in need of better code covfefe.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday July 31, @01:56AM
Ohhhh-kay - https://www.modelmanagement.com/model/ilvy-kokomo/ [modelmanagement.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @01:56AM
$1.85