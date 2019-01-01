Stories
Apache Software Foundation Values its Codebase at Over $20 Billion

takyon writes:

Apache Software Foundation Estimates Its Code Value Increased ~$600M For FY2020

For fiscal year 2019 the Apache Software Foundation valued their codebase at around $20 billion USD. The open-source organization has now published their annual report for fiscal year 2020.

The Apache Software Foundation's FY2020 report values their massive code-base now in excess of $20 billion dollars using the CoCoMo[*] model. With eight million lines of code added over their fiscal year, they estimate that increase to be approximately worth $600 million USD worth of work.

[*] Constructive Cost Model (COCOMO).

Blog post. Annual Report FY2020.

  • (Score: 1) by Frosty Piss on Friday July 31, @01:23AM (6 children)

    by Frosty Piss (4971) on Friday July 31, @01:23AM (#1029044)

    A stupid question: Something that is *free*, how do you value that? The licensing insures that the Intellectual Property can not be sold for exclusive use, i.e. the GPL...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @01:56AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @01:56AM (#1029062)

    $1.85

