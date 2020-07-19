from the dollars-and-sense dept.
[Copper] does this by leaching electrons from bacteria, which causes a charge to build up inside the cell which ultimately leads to free radical formation and cell death. Many studies have now shows that the microbial burden on copper surfaces is reduced by 80% compared to traditional surfaces. When used on frequently touched surfaces in hospitals, this can significantly reduce the amount of bacteria hanging around. Another study showed that the total reduction in bacteria from a copper alloy surface was 99.9% (compared to baseline, not to control surfaces). In controlled studies, copper surfaces work as advertised – they kill bacteria and viruses.
But does this actually reduce the incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs, also called health care associated infections)? The answer is yes. A 2017 systematic review of studies found that introducing copper surface in the hospital reduced HAIs by 25%.
[...] This will require a significant investment by hospitals – replacing beds, serving trays, tables, rails, door handles, and other high-touch surfaces. [...] The estimated cost of the most common HAIs is around $10 billion per year in the US. This cost is often absorbed by the hospital. This is because reimbursement for hospital stays is often determined by DRGs – diagnostic related groups. Hospitals are paid by insurance companies based upon the patient's diagnosis. If a patient is admitted for pneumonia, the hospital gets paid a fixed amount which represents the average cost of treating pneumonia. If the patient does well and is discharged quickly, the hospital makes money. If they do not do well and have complications and a prolonged stay, the hospital loses money. This provides a good financial incentive for hospitals to provide efficient and effective care, and minimize complications.
Previously:
(2020-07-19) Laser-Textured Metal Surfaces Kill Bacteria Faster
Related Stories
Laser-Textured Metal Surfaces Kill Bacteria Faster:
Copper surfaces kill microbes that come into contact with them in a matter of hours. A new technique makes the familiar metal even deadlier—by zapping it with lasers.
Bacteria “are becoming more aggressive and resistant to therapeutics; it's the same thing for viruses,” says Rahim Rahimi, a materials engineer at Purdue University and senior author of a paper on the new process, published in April in Advanced Materials Interfaces.
[...] Copper's germ-destroying power, [microbiologist Michael Schmidt] explains, comes from its ability to conduct electricity. When a microbe touches a metal surface, the substance carries electrons away from the microbe's cellular membrane. This reaction sets off a chemical process that ultimately forces open the organism's pores and destroys it.
[...] To enhance the process, Rahimi's team hit a copper sample with laser light for a few milliseconds, thereby creating nanoscale pores in the flat metal and increasing its surface area.
[...] The researchers tested this newly rugged terrain by placing several bacterial strains, including Escherichia coli and a drug-resistant Staphylococcusaureus strain, on both flat and laser-treated pieces of copper. As soon as the cells hit the textured metal, their membranes began to suffer damage; that surface completely eradicated the bacteria, in some cases much more quickly than the untreated one. The surface killed some microbes immediately on contact and took from 40 minutes to two hours to wipe out a full colony, depending on the species and concentration.
Journal Reference:
Vidhya Selvamani, Amin Zareei, Ahmed Elkashif, et al. Hierarchical Micro/Mesoporous Copper Structure with Enhanced Antimicrobial Property via Laser Surface Texturing [$], Advanced Materials Interfaces (DOI: 10.1002/admi.201901890)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @05:26AM (4 children)
This used to be usual but people stole all the copper so they stopped. Just the fact it isn't common knowledge anymore that copper, silver, gold are antimicrobial shows how dumbed down people are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @06:15AM (1 child)
We can asteroid mine to get $1 quadrillion of copper for every human.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @06:36AM
Not fore the foreseeable future. The cost of retrieving material from asteroids and bringing it back to Earth currently exceeds the value of the material, probably by a few orders of magnitude. Precious metals like gold, platinum and uranium would be the first economic items and we're nowhere near that. Iron and nickel are probably quite common up there, but would be more useful in space.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday July 31, @06:35AM (1 child)
You are correct. I recall hospitals having large brass door handles and push plates to help reduce the transmission of bacteria. In addition to the theft of brass/copper leading to its removal from many locations there was also the problem of polishing the brass work each day. The number of man hours lost when, traditionally, newly qualified nurses spent far more time cleaning than nursing was clearly a waste of their training and expertise, rather than using their skills in a more targetted way as is common today.
Whether the cleaning was essential to the efficacy of copper/brass in reducing bacteria was justified is uncertain - but if it didn't look shiny and clean it was deemed to be dirty, even if it still did its job at reducing bacteria.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday July 31, @06:45AM
There's an easy solution to the problem of wasting nurse time: Have the cleaning done by cleaning staff instead of nurses.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by krishnoid on Friday July 31, @06:10AM (1 child)
If this is the kind of thing you can pay for using taxpayers' money, to provide a real ongoing preventative benefit that's lost in the statistics down the road, I'd expect countries with socialized medicine to pick this up first. In that regard, I'm kind of surprised they haven't already done it or at least experimented with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @06:47AM
Why do we even have capitalism at all? Let the experts allocate where all the money goes. Why hasn't this been tried before?