Cartoons Were Right? Bending a Rifle's Barrel Backward Will Actually Redirect a Bullet

posted by martyb on Friday July 31, @01:59PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the ruh-roh! dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Cartoons Were Right? Bending a Rifle's Barrel Backward Will Actually Redirect a Bullet:

In an experiment you should never, ever try at home, the experimenters at YouTube's DemolitionRanch found that if you were strong enough to bend the barrel of a rifle back on itself (a clever maneuver Bugs Bunny often pulled on Elmer Fudd) the bullet would actually follow the curved path.

[...] For DemolitionRanch's latest firearms experiment, it goes one step beyond what The Mythbusters tested[*] and bent the barrel of an automatic rifle almost 180 degrees backward so that it points back at someone unfortunate enough to be holding the weapon. [...] They built a remote rig to safely test what would happen.

[...] when the rifle was fired remotely, the bullet exited the barrel at its business end

[*] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xfYfgpjtws

Video on YouTube

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday July 31, @02:07PM (2 children)

    by RandomFactor (3682) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 31, @02:07PM (#1029289) Journal

    This was done carefully heating and bending the barrel to keep the barrel un-crimped.
     
    If done superman-style with a cold barrel, it would crimp and mostly likely explode.
     
    Also the gas pressure behind the bullet will continue acting on it accelerating it through the barrel regardless of direction.

    В «Правде» нет известий, в «Известиях» нет правды

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @02:11PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @02:11PM (#1029295)

    Not likely

