from the ruh-roh! dept.
Cartoons Were Right? Bending a Rifle's Barrel Backward Will Actually Redirect a Bullet:
In an experiment you should never, ever try at home, the experimenters at YouTube's DemolitionRanch found that if you were strong enough to bend the barrel of a rifle back on itself (a clever maneuver Bugs Bunny often pulled on Elmer Fudd) the bullet would actually follow the curved path.
[...] For DemolitionRanch's latest firearms experiment, it goes one step beyond what The Mythbusters tested[*] and bent the barrel of an automatic rifle almost 180 degrees backward so that it points back at someone unfortunate enough to be holding the weapon. [...] They built a remote rig to safely test what would happen.
[...] when the rifle was fired remotely, the bullet exited the barrel at its business end
[*] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xfYfgpjtws
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday July 31, @02:07PM (2 children)
This was done carefully heating and bending the barrel to keep the barrel un-crimped.
If done superman-style with a cold barrel, it would crimp and mostly likely explode.
Also the gas pressure behind the bullet will continue acting on it accelerating it through the barrel regardless of direction.
В «Правде» нет известий, в «Известиях» нет правды
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday July 31, @02:12PM (1 child)
The bullet will shoot backwards!
The rifle will explode!
Shoot!
Explode!
Shoot!
Explode!
Explode!
Shoot!
Ok, you win, it'll shoot.
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Friday July 31, @02:14PM
Wabbit season!
В «Правде» нет известий, в «Известиях» нет правды
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 31, @02:11PM
Not likely