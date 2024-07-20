from the little-by-slow dept.
Intel facing class-action lawsuit over 7nm delay
Intel's revenue was up 20 percent in its Q2 2020 earnings report, but its 7nm processors have been delayed by at least six months because production has fallen a year behind. The subsequent decline in share price resulted in AMD's stock jumping above its rival's for the first time in around 15 years.
On Friday, the Hagens Berman law firm put out a call to Intel investors who suffered significant losses to contact the company for a possible class-action suit. It also seeks people who may be able to assist in its investigation of possible securities fraud.
"Beginning at the Company's 2019 annual investor conference, Intel continuously represented that it would start shipping its first 7nm chips in 2021. The news was well-received since the Company claimed the 7nm chip would deliver double the area efficiency of its 10nm chips. Moreover, in the wake of severe delays derailing its 10nm chips, Intel assuaged concerns by stating, "We've made time-to-market the priority," and repeatedly affirmed the 7nm chip's timetable," states Hagens Berman.
Also at Guru3D.
Previously: Intel Delays "7nm" Products by 6 Months
Intel Engineering Chief Out After 7nm Product Delays
Related Stories
Intel's 7nm is Broken, Company Announces Delay Until 2022, 2023 (archive)
Intel announced today in its Q2 2020 earnings release that it has now delayed the rollout of its 7nm CPUs by six months relative to its previously-planned release date, undoubtedly resulting in wide-ranging delays to the company's roadmaps. Intel's press release also says that yields for its 7nm process are now twelve months behind the company's internal targets, meaning the company isn't currently on track to produce its 7nm process in an economically viable way. The company now says its 7nm CPUs will not debut on the market until late 2022 or early 2023.
[...] On the earnings call, Intel CEO Bob Swan said the company had identified a "defect mode" in its 7nm process that caused yield degradation issues. As a result, Intel has invested in "contingency plans," which Swan later defined as including using third-party foundries. The company will also use external third-party foundries for its forthcoming 7nm Ponte Vecchio GPUs, the company's first graphics chips. Ponte Vecchio comes as a chiplet-based design, and Swan clarified that production for some of the chiplets (tiles) will be outsourced to third parties. Swan noted the GPUs will come in late 2021 or early 2022, portending a delay beyond the original schedule for a 2021 launch in the exascale Aurora supercomputer.
[...] Intel's first 10nm desktop CPUs, Alder Lake, will arrive in the second half of 2021.
See also: Intel Reports Q2 2020 Earnings: Data Center Sales Fuel Another Record Quarter
Intel 7nm Delayed By 6 Months; Company to Take "Pragmatic" Approach in Using Third-Party Fabs
Intel Roadmap Update: Alder Lake In H2'21, Ice Lake-SP Late This Year
Intel is revamping its technology leadership in a bid to turnaround its manufacturing unit after announcing delays in its 7nm processes.
Last week, Intel said on its second quarter earnings report that its 7nm products would be delayed. Rival AMD is already on 7nm as is TSMC. Since Intel's earnings report and market cap hit, analysts have been speculating that the chip giant may leave manufacturing.
In other words, Intel needed to revamp its technology organization. Under Monday's reorg, Dr. Ann Kelleher will lead technology development. She had led Intel manufacturing. Kelleher will focus on developing 7nm and 5nm processes. Murthy Renduchintala, Intel's chief engineering officer, will depart Aug. 3.
Intel is also separating its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group unit into teams focused on technology development, manufacturing and operations, design engineering, architecture, software and graphics and supply chain.
Safe to say Intel will be best positioned to fire 3 executives at the next slippage - I guess that may make the stock rebound faster than firing a single one.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 01, @03:00AM (4 children)
I'm about sick of lawyers at this point. Someone, somewhere, maybe even me, slipped up, and I'm being spammed by lawyers and their class action lawsuits. It's all ambulance chasing nonsense. I would feel good if Antifa were to start protesting outside lawyer's offices and lawyer's homes. It is, after all, lawyers who enable all that race shit they are protesting.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday August 01, @03:03AM (1 child)
In other words...while "Antifa" aren't your friends, you'd "make common cause" with them? :) Fucking LOL.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 01, @03:16AM
Hey, I didn't consign anyone to hell.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 01, @03:38AM (1 child)
Garbage take. Lawyers can be your only recourse in many situations. When your money, reputation, and life are on the line, you want a good lawyer.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 01, @03:44AM
Uh-huh. And, who defends the indefensible when you get to court?
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 01, @03:19AM (1 child)
Is suing Dyson because it's taking too long to invent a star trek transporter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 01, @04:10AM
If anything, they should be sued because it's taking too long to invent a star trek holodeck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 01, @03:28AM
The share market is high stakes gambling.
If you aren't willing to vomit along the way, don't go on the upside down ride at the theme park.