Scientific Fraud Described in Comic Book Form

posted by martyb on Saturday August 01, @05:16AM
from the we-can-do-better dept.
Science

Fnord666 writes:

Nautilus has an interesting rundown on how scientific fraud happens and what could possibly be done to correct it written in comic book form. It's a fun little read and oh so true.

The book that it is based on, Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth, is worth reading as well.

Stuart Ritchie is a Lecturer in the Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry Centre at King's College London. His new book, Science Fictions: How Fraud, Bias, Negligence and Hype Undermine the Search for Truth, explains the ideas in this comic, by Zach Weinersmith, in more detail, telling shocking stories of scientific error and misconduct. It also proposes an abundance of ideas for how to rescue science from its current malaise.

How many Soylentils here are in academia? Have you felt the pressure of "publish or perish"?

Original Submission


  by Bot on Saturday August 01, @05:44AM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 01, @05:44AM

    >Stuart Ritchie is a Lecturer in the Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry Centre
    So, very well in contact with pseudoscience. A guru basically.

