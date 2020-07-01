Stories
Red Hat and CentOS Systems Aren’t Booting Due to BootHole Patches

posted by chromas on Saturday August 01, @12:44AM
Security Software

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for carny:

Red Hat and CentOS systems aren’t booting due to BootHole patches:

Early this morning, an urgent bug showed up at Red Hat's bugzilla bug tracker—a user discovered that the RHSA_2020:3216 grub2 security update and RHSA-2020:3218 kernel security update rendered an RHEL 8.2 system unbootable.

[...] The patches were intended to close a newly discovered vulnerability in the GRUB2 boot manager called BootHole.

[...] Unfortunately, Red Hat's patch to GRUB2 and the kernel, once applied, are leaving patched systems unbootable. The issue is confirmed to affect RHEL 7.8 and RHEL 8.2, and it may affect RHEL 8.1 and 7.9 as well. RHEL-derivative distribution CentOS is also affected.

Red Hat is currently advising users not to apply the GRUB2 security patches (RHSA-2020:3216 or RHSA-2020:3217) until these issues have been resolved.

Ubuntu and Debian are also apparently affected.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 01, @12:53AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 01, @12:53AM (#1029548)

    Let's see the logs... can't!! It's a binary blob!!

  • (Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Saturday August 01, @01:00AM

    by gawdonblue (412) on Saturday August 01, @01:00AM (#1029556)

    ... until the patch patch comes out

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday August 01, @01:07AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 01, @01:07AM (#1029561) Journal

    [...] The patches were intended to close a newly discovered vulnerability in the GRUB2 boot manager called BootHole.

    [...] Unfortunately, Red Hat's patch to GRUB2 and the kernel, once applied, are leaving patched systems unbootable.

    System secured.

