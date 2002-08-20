Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Next-Level Protection: Anti-Covid Helmet Uses Space Technologies to Stop Virus in its Tracks

posted by Fnord666 on Monday August 03, @05:51AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the looking-like-a-martian dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for nutherguy:

Next-level protection: Anti-Covid HELMET uses space technologies to stop virus in its tracks (VIDEO):

The futuristic headgear is intended for use by people who are most vulnerable and who "really live their daily lives with a lot of risk" of getting sick, aeronautical engineer, Andres Felipe Giraldo, told RT's Ruptly video agency.

Yet, according to the helmet's co-creator, Ricardo Andres Conde, it will also fit "anyone who wants to protect him or herself" from the disease, which has already infected around 296,000 and killed over 10,000 people in Colombia.

[...] The helmet consists of a plastic structure, an electrical fitting, filters and a battery to allow for circulation of clean, uncontaminated air inside. While it may look big and bulky, it weighs just 650 grams (22.9 oz) and allows the user to talk on the phone without any complications as the video proves.

I especially liked the part in the video where they are wearing masks while assembling the helmets. Unfortunately the masks have exhaust valves...

Original Submission


«  COVID-19 Long-Term Effects: People Report Ongoing Fatigue, Brain Fog and Breathlessness
Next-Level Protection: Anti-Covid Helmet Uses Space Technologies to Stop Virus in its Tracks | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.