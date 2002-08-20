The futuristic headgear is intended for use by people who are most vulnerable and who "really live their daily lives with a lot of risk" of getting sick, aeronautical engineer, Andres Felipe Giraldo, told RT's Ruptly video agency.

Yet, according to the helmet's co-creator, Ricardo Andres Conde, it will also fit "anyone who wants to protect him or herself" from the disease, which has already infected around 296,000 and killed over 10,000 people in Colombia.

[...] The helmet consists of a plastic structure, an electrical fitting, filters and a battery to allow for circulation of clean, uncontaminated air inside. While it may look big and bulky, it weighs just 650 grams (22.9 oz) and allows the user to talk on the phone without any complications as the video proves.