Demo-2 safely returns Bob and Doug to Earth to conclude historic start to new Commercial Era
NASA and SpaceX have successfully returned NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour. The return to Earth brought an end to the historic first private-company spaceflight of humans to Earth orbit and the commencement of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
Splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico came as expected at 2:48 pm EDT (18:48 UTC) off the southern coast of Alabama and southwest of Pensacola, Florida.
The splashdown culminated the historic Demo-2 flight which launched humans into orbit on the first-ever privately owned and operated rocket and spacecraft from LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center on 30 May 2020.
The launch marked the first time since the final flight of space shuttle Atlantis in 2011 that humans launched into orbit from the United States, and this historic splashdown was the first landing of a spacecraft with humans on board in the Gulf of Mexico.
Moreso, it marked the first end of mission water landing for a U.S. human space flight since Apollo-Soyuz Test Program in July 1975 and the first global human spaceflight water landing since Soyuz 23 accidentally came down in Lake Tengiz on 16 October 1976.
Also at NASA, Space News, BBC, and Teslarati.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday August 02, @09:33PM
I know Musk has his detractors, but for this, we can overlook a helluva lot of faults. Murica is back in the Space Race!!
We're From the Government, and We're Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 02, @09:42PM (3 children)
SpaceX capsule swarmed by boaters after successful splashdown [theverge.com]
It sounds like at least two private boats made a "beeline" directly for the capsule after it landed. So there will probably be more Coast Guard next time around.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday August 02, @09:53PM (1 child)
That is pure stupid. Something bigger and heavier than my boat is going to fall out of the sky, so I'm going to park under it? DERP!! I want to be ten miles away from the target area, at least.
We're From the Government, and We're Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 02, @10:00PM
One of the potential problems is the toxic propellant fumes emanating from the capsule.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/08/02/spacex-return-updates/ [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 1) by Catalyst on Sunday August 02, @10:48PM
Yeah, while funny, not too bright... I could see showing up nearby to watch, but to approach?