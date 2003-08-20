from the here-goes-nothing dept.
Astra ready for first in a series of orbital launch attempts - SpaceNews:
Small launch vehicle developer Astra says it's ready for an orbital launch attempt as soon as Aug. 2, but warns that it's "pretty unlikely" that launch will actually achieve orbit.
Astra's Rocket 3.1 vehicle is in final preparations for a launch from Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska on Kodiak Island. The company is targeting a launch on Aug. 2 during a two-hour window that opens at 10 p.m. Eastern, but executives said in a July 30 call with reporters that there's a 60% chance of unfavorable weather that day. The company has additional launch opportunities each day through Aug. 7.
The launch is the first in a series of three the company plans to carry out to demonstrate the rocket's ability to achieve orbit. This launch is primarily focused on testing the performance of the rocket's first stage.
"We don't intend to hit a hole-in-one here," said Chris Kemp, chief executive and co-founder of Astra. "We intend to accomplish enough to ensure that we're able to get to orbit after three flights, and for us that means a nominal first-stage burn and getting the upper stage to separate successfully."
If all goes well, the rocket's five first-stage engines will fire for 2 minutes and 20 seconds, followed by the payload fairing separation and stage separation. The second stage's single engine would then ignite for a burn lasting about seven minutes.
[...] Astra attempted to launch a version of this vehicle, called Rocket 3.0, in March from Kodiak as the final competitor in the DARPA Launch Challenge. However, on the final day of the competition the company scrubbed its launch attempt less than a minute before liftoff.
Also at Everyday Astronaut which notes unfavorable weather conditions. It also notes that the launch will not be carried live, but instead suggests following Astra's Twitter feed.
Astra, DARPA prepare for upcoming launch challenge
Astra and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) are readying for the first launch in a dual-mission "launch challenge". Astra, the launch contractor, is currently conducting final preparations ahead of the launch of their Rocket 3.0 vehicle, nicknamed "1 of 3". Both missions will launch from the Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska (PSCA) in Kodiak, Alaska. The first launch attempt is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on February 28. The window stretches until March 1.
Thursday's launch will be the third for Astra, coming after two launches in July and November 2018. Both launched from the PSCA in Alaska. These were originally believed to be failures. However, Astra stated that the first was successful, and the second was only "shorter than planned". Neither were designed to reach orbit, as they didn't have functioning second stages.
[...] Tuesday's launch, the first in the challenge, will see "1 of 3" lift four small payloads to a 445km orbit. DARPA has stated that they will accept an orbit as low at 150km as a success.
The list of payloads includes two cubesats from the University of South Florida that will test communications between cubesats, a single Department of Defense-sponsored cubesat called "Prometheus", and Tiger Innovations' Space Object Automated Reporting Systems (SOARS) payload – which will remain attached to the second stage.
Astra only learned of the payload manifest on January 22 of this year. As part of the challenge, they will have to integrate the payloads themselves.