Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
As for changes over the past week, there was also a security fix making it harder to guess the network RNG's internal state.
See our Linux 5.8 feature overview for all the exciting changes from an AMD Energy Driver for Zen/Zen2 CPUs to new F2FS compression capabilities, POWER10 CPUs starting to boot with the mainline kernel code, power management improvements, and much more. This is also the first major kernel release featuring the new inclusive terminology guidelines.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 03, @11:55PM
kernelnewbies.org usually has really good detailed summaries of new kernel releases.
https://kernelnewbies.org/Linux_5.8 [kernelnewbies.org]
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @12:00AM (2 children)
My blacklist no longer blocks anything, and my slave hard drive refuses to work. My master drive seems fine, but I'm worried the slave drive may try to take over total control and fuck everything up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @12:28AM
If you tightened your iptables chains you could have prevented this until an exclusive patchset is ready.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @12:39AM
Sometimes slave drives get uppity... better send it to Africa or you'll have serious problems in 150 years or so.