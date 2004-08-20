from the worth-a-shot? dept.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-russia-vaccine/russia-preparing-mass-vaccination-against-coronavirus-for-october-idUSKBN24X3KO
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's health minister is preparing a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, local news agencies reported on Saturday, after a vaccine completed clinical trials.
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it, Interfax news agency reported.
He said doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @04:50PM (2 children)
If the Russians were smart, they would try this shit out in Africa or India first
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @05:00PM
Yes, in the US they wisely plan to give it to minorities first:
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=42496¬e=&title=Who+Gets+a+Vaccine+First%3F+U.S.+Considers+Race+in+Coronavirus+Plan [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @05:19PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vVIf0HkqHU [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday August 04, @05:07PM
Can good American companies such as Clorox and Lysol sue to prevent Russia from using similar cleaning fluids to cure COVID-19?
This post was NOT generated by GPT-3. Probably. Maybe.