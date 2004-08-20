Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Russia Preparing Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus for October

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 04, @04:44PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the worth-a-shot? dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-russia-vaccine/russia-preparing-mass-vaccination-against-coronavirus-for-october-idUSKBN24X3KO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's health minister is preparing a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, local news agencies reported on Saturday, after a vaccine completed clinical trials.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the Gamaleya Institute, a state research facility in Moscow, had completed clinical trials of the vaccine and paperwork is being prepared to register it, Interfax news agency reported.

He said doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated.

Original Submission


«  'Fool's Gold' May be Valuable after All
Russia Preparing Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus for October | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)