from the bee-nice-to-pollinators dept.
Decline of bees, other pollinators threatens US crop yields: Largest study of its kind highlights risk to global food security:
Most of the world's crops depend on honeybees and wild bees for pollination, so declines in both managed and wild bee populations raise concerns about food security, notes the study in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.
"We found that many crops are pollination-limited, meaning crop production would be higher if crop flowers received more pollination. We also found that honey bees and wild bees provided similar amounts of pollination overall," said senior author Rachael Winfree, a professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Natural Resources in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "Managing habitat for native bee species and/or stocking more honey bees would boost pollination levels and could increase crop production."
Pollination by wild and managed insects is critical for most crops, including those providing essential micronutrients, and is essential for food security, the study notes. In the U.S., the production of crops that depend on pollinators generates more than $50 billion a year. According to recent evidence, European honey bees (Apis mellifera) and some native wild bee species are in decline.
Journal Reference:
Crop production in the USA is frequently limited by a lack of pollinators, Proceedings of the Royal Society B (DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2020.0922)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @07:04PM (3 children)
We’ve seen this before , nobody will go hungry
https://capx.co/fifty-years-on-the-population-bomb-is-as-wrong-as-ever/ [capx.co]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @07:30PM (1 child)
Hundreds of millions of people on Earth are already hungry. Many of them of downright starving.
Fucking first-world-centric privileged little assholes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @07:36PM
That is mostly a problem of logistics and local governments and corruption. The secondary issue is the scare mongering around GMO.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Tuesday August 04, @07:54PM
That book was based on assumptions that food production would be outstripped by population growth . New varieties of plants and farming methods increased the yields over the years in ways the book's author did not account for.
The thing to keep in mind with the decline in honey bees and other pollinators is that a fair percentage of food crops must be pollinated to produce anything, regardless of what sort of yield it is theoretically capable of producing under "ideal" conditions. Most fruit, nut, legumes, and other crops rely on some kind of insect to pollinate them. Less pollinators, less pollinated flowers, less food produced.
Contrary to what you might have been lead to believe there are people going hungry in the USA, and people starving to death in many parts of the world. There is enough food to feed everyone IF it gets distributed correctly, but since it isn't most people rely on locally grown foods to survive, and anything that reduces that locally produced food is something to be concerned about.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @08:23PM
˭̡̞(◞˃ᆺ˂)◞ ₎₎=˳˚॰°ₒ৹๐
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/soap-bubbles-can-pollinate-flowers-can-they-replace-bees-180975145/ [smithsonianmag.com]