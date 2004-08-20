from the who-is-at-the-most-risk? dept.
Who Gets a Vaccine First? U.S. Considers Race in Coronavirus Plans:
Federal health officials are already trying to decide who will get the first doses of any effective coronavirus vaccines, which could be on the market this winter but could require many additional months to become widely available to Americans.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an advisory committee of outside health experts in April began working on a ranking system for what may be an extended rollout in the United States. According to a preliminary plan, any approved vaccines would be offered to vital medical and national security officials first, and then to other essential workers and those considered at high risk — the elderly instead of children, people with underlying conditions instead of the relatively healthy.
Agency officials and the advisers are also considering what has become a contentious option: putting Black and Latino people, who have disproportionately fallen victim to Covid-19, ahead of others in the population.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @09:07PM (1 child)
This is example of Late-Stage Anti-Racism, which looks a lot like fucking Racism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @09:48PM
Inside out reactionary anti-reverse old school racist! Must be a Milano.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday August 04, @09:08PM (1 child)
It will be rich people.
All the while there will be assurances the system is fair, and essential workers will be getting treatment first.
They won't though.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @09:16PM
> It will be rich people.
It'll probably be tested on poor people first.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @09:20PM (1 child)
This is nationalized healthcare folks.
Why in the world National Security is prioritized over Police, Firefighters, THE ELDERLY WHO ARE MOST AT RISK, judges, food-industry-workers, is BEYOND me.
Probably some crazy deal where "National Security" overrides anything and everything as soon as the phrase is used.
It's all fun and games until it's taken a step further and the government starts deciding who lives and who dies (hint, they'll decide in their favor- not yours).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @09:54PM
Love this paranoid peasant-type thinking: the government is a "They", like, you know, the aristocracy? The US Constitution says "We the People", not "Them, the government."
We will choose you for death, for the benefit of all of us, not for our personal interests. Thank you for your service!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 04, @09:23PM (1 child)
What kind of fucked up priority is that?!
REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 04, @09:26PM
Whoops! so sorry. I was thinking who is going to be "first" to come up with the vaccine, like a competition
We already know who to test it on first
REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Tuesday August 04, @09:40PM (1 child)
Presumably the people who say that COVID-19 isn't really a problem will have it last...
It's NOT a conspiracy... it's a plot.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @09:50PM
If they last that long. Too late for Herman. Maybe too late for Louie.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 04, @09:49PM
something to the effect of "I can't win. If I get it first, I'll be accused of being greedy. If the people get it first, I'll be accused of letting the people suffer the risks first".