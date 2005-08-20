from the "crashed"-landing dept.
Interesting side note to the SpaceX capsule recovery.
Boaters gatecrash SpaceX's 1st splashdown with astronauts. 'We need to do better,' NASA chief says.:
The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour splashed down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida Sunday (Aug. 2), returning astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to Earth after their historic Demo-2 test flight. But shortly after that splashdown, private boats swarmed the space capsule, apparently hoping for a closer look.
"That was not what we were anticipating," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a post-splashdown briefing. "After they landed, the boats just came in. We need to do a better job next time for sure."
[...] Bridenstine said the U.S. Coast Guard did clear the landing zone ahead of the splashdown, and the landing itself had no issues. The SpaceX recovery ship Go Navigator recovered the capsule about 30 minutes after splashdown, but not before the private boats arrived.
"That capsule was in the water for a good amount of time and those boats just made a beeline for it," Bridenstine said. "There are things that we're going to look at, that we need to do better at, for sure."
SpaceX recovery crews in fast boats worked to push back the encroaching boaters. Still, the private boats could be seen in an arc around SpaceX's Go Navigator as the retrieval team plucked the capsule from the sea.
"The lesson learned here is that we probably need more Coast Guard assets,and maybe more SpaceX and NASA assets as well," SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said in the post-splashdown briefing. "This was a demonstration mission. This is the time that you go learn about these things, and we'll certainly be better prepared next time."
[20200530_203823 UTC: UPDATE: Launch was successful, all systems nominal, first stage successfully landed on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You", and Ben and Doug are on their 19-hour flight to the ISS (International Space Station). Live coverage continues all the way through docking.]
Today's the day— weather permitting, America is returning to space:
During Wednesday's technically smooth countdown, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken came within 17 minutes of launching before a scrub due to poor weather. Now the crew will suit up and try again on Saturday despite still iffy weather.
SpaceX is working toward an instantaneous launch at 3:22pm ET (19:22 UTC). The big concern again today is the development of thunderstorms near the launch site this afternoon, which could violate a number of weather criteria, including not just precipitation, but also residual electric energy from lighting in the atmosphere. Overall, the chance of acceptable weather at launch time is about 50 percent, forecasters estimate. They are also watching for down-range conditions in case an emergency abort is required during the rocket's ascent to space.
This is nothing new for NASA or U.S. human spaceflight. As the commander, Hurley, noted on Twitter Friday that his first space mission in 2009 scrubbed five times for weather or technical issues before it finally lifted off. "All launch commit criteria is developed way ahead of any attempt," Hurley said. "This makes the correct scrub or launch decision easier in the heat of the moment."
It has been such a long, long road for NASA and SpaceX to reach this moment—thousands of engineers and technicians have labored to design, develop, test, and fly hardware for the Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket over the last decade. But now the hardware and crew are ready, and at just the right time, to go fly.
[...] A combined NASA and SpaceX webcast will begin today at 11am ET (15:00 UTC).
Launch is scheduled for exactly 2 hours from the time this story goes live.
You can also join the discussion on channel #Soylent on IRC (Internet Relay Chat).
More quickly than anyone expected, NASA embraces reuse for human flights:
Weather permitting, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft will splash down in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Forecasters are closely watching conditions due to Hurricane Isaias but are hopeful the mission will find calm seas and light winds offshore from the Florida Panhandle.
[...] Although the company's next human spaceflight, Crew-1, will launch no earlier than late September on a new Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft, that will not be the case for the subsequent mission. This Crew-2 flight, due to launch no earlier than spring 2021, will reuse the Falcon 9 first stage from the Crew-1 mission, and the Dragon capsule is expected to splash down this weekend.
[...] The reuse of rockets and spacecraft always seemed like it would be part of SpaceX and NASA's extended plans for human spaceflights, but few anticipated it happening so quickly. NASA's original commercial crew contract with SpaceX called for the first six operational missions to each use new Dragons.
However, a contract modification signed in May allowed SpaceX to introduce reuse much more quickly. In exchange for extending the Demo-2 test flight—carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken—from two weeks to up to 119 days, SpaceX got permission to reuse spacecraft instead of building new ones. This extension allowed Behnken to participate in four spacewalks in recent weeks, swapping out battery packs on the exterior of the orbiting laboratory.
The move toward reuse was supported by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "From my perspective, what we're really looking for in all of our missions is sustainability," he said.
Demo-2 safely returns Bob and Doug to Earth to conclude historic start to new Commercial Era
NASA and SpaceX have successfully returned NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour. The return to Earth brought an end to the historic first private-company spaceflight of humans to Earth orbit and the commencement of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
Splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico came as expected at 2:48 pm EDT (18:48 UTC) off the southern coast of Alabama and southwest of Pensacola, Florida.
The splashdown culminated the historic Demo-2 flight which launched humans into orbit on the first-ever privately owned and operated rocket and spacecraft from LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center on 30 May 2020.
The launch marked the first time since the final flight of space shuttle Atlantis in 2011 that humans launched into orbit from the United States, and this historic splashdown was the first landing of a spacecraft with humans on board in the Gulf of Mexico.
Moreso, it marked the first end of mission water landing for a U.S. human space flight since Apollo-Soyuz Test Program in July 1975 and the first global human spaceflight water landing since Soyuz 23 accidentally came down in Lake Tengiz on 16 October 1976.
Also at NASA, Space News, BBC, and Teslarati.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 05, @10:38PM (3 children)
They used to splash down in deep water. Until the shuttles, which landed inside of bases. But, all the old NASA shots came down in deep water. SpaceX should question their decision to locate in the gulf, which is not especially deep, and surrounded by fishing and pleasure boaters.
Maybe they can overshoot Florida, and land in deeper waters in the Atlantic? I never saw rowboats, canoes, or dinghys out in deep water. They can get pretty much the same Coast Guard assets in the Atlantic, plus the Navy is more likely to respond.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday August 05, @11:05PM (2 children)
I'm not sure I see what the problem is.
The Coast Guard cleared the area, and the capsule splashed down without landing on anyone, then a bunch of curious boaties came over to get a selfie with the capsule in it.
Where's the harm exactly?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @11:10PM
》 where's the harm exactly?
Probably in their DNA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @11:41PM
Not enough social distancing. ;)
(Score: 2) by tizan on Wednesday August 05, @10:45PM (4 children)
This is private enterprise running it they should do their own security....so why should tax payers pay for this ?
Its like a private car rental company asking the government to provide security guards for when people return cars as the public may mess with it !
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @11:07PM (1 child)
Next time don't announce where they're landing.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Wednesday August 05, @11:54PM
They had to do that. A Notice to Mariners is just like a NOTAM (NOtice To AirMen), except on water. It's just that apparently you don't get in as much trouble for violating one.
They send out notices to keep responsible boaters away, so you don't have some poor sap setting crab-pots or whatever and getting surprised by the recovery flotilla. The solution to the problem is to make the penalty for violating a Notice to Mariners comparable to that of willfully violating a NOTAM. You should lose your license to navigate for some specified period of time. They should make that widely known. That ought to keep them away, and if it doesn't then you need to have enough security around the perimeter to keep them away by force.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @11:18PM
Why Coast Guard? Because Homeland Security is busy disappearing SJWs in Portland.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @11:43PM
It's NASA job.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 05, @10:53PM
Machine gun the interlopers, and hope none of them are Black Lives Matter folks. Or major campaign donors on either side.
/ I'm gonna regret this when I sober up
// fortunately, that's looking to be around thanksgiving
/// so long as I keep my trap shut (ha!) I'm good to do.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 05, @11:41PM
Florida is made of lakes, they could land in one of them. Easier to keep the pleasure boats out of those.