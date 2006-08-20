Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Trolls Disrupt Zoom Court Hearing with Porn-Judge Didn't Require Password

posted by martyb on Thursday August 06, @02:33AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the how-not-to-do-it dept.
Security

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2020/08/zoombomber-crashes-court-hearing-on-twitter-hack-with-pornhub-video/

Zoombombers today disrupted a court hearing involving the Florida teen accused of masterminding a takeover of high-profile Twitter accounts, forcing the judge to stop the hearing. "During the hearing, the judge and attorneys were interrupted several times with people shouting racial slurs, playing music, and showing pornographic images," ABC Action News in Tampa Bay wrote. A Pornhub video forced the judge to temporarily shut down the hearing.

[...] "Predictably, the Zoom hearing for the 17-year-old alleged Twitter hacker in Fla. was bombed multiple times, with the final bombing of a pornhub clip ending the zoom portion of the proceedings," security reporter Brian Krebs wrote on Twitter. "How the judge in charge of the proceeding didn't think to enable settings that would prevent people from taking over the screen is beyond me. My guess is he didn't know he could."

Nash said that he'll require a password next time, according to WFLA reporter Ryan Hughes.

Original Submission


«  SoylentNews -- Site Hiccup, Spam, Finances, Submissions, Editors, and Folding
Trolls Disrupt Zoom Court Hearing with Porn-Judge Didn't Require Password | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @02:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @02:50AM (#1032102)

    What kind of porn? Interracial? Gangbang? Double penetration? Tentacle hentai?

    Romantic anal?

(1)