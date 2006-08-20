from the cake-eaters dept.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/08/mulan-skips-us-theaters-will-debut-on-disney-sept-4-for-an-extra-30/
After delisting Mulan from a potential theatrical run in June, Disney has firmed up its plans for its newest live-action remake. Starting September 4, Mulan will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in various territories, including the United States, Canada, and New Zealand, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.
Unlike other Disney+ streaming premieres, however, Mulan will launch with an extra price point on top of the service's $7/mo subscription rate. Paying Disney+ users in the US will have to fork over an additional $30 for what Chapek described as "premiere access,"
which likely equates to a temporary rental of the film instead of full-blown ownership a la platforms like iTunes and Amazon Video. Other territories' rates have not yet been confirmed. (Chapek took the opportunity to confirm that Disney+'s worldwide subscriber numbers are somewhere near 60.5 million.)
[Update, 9:30pm ET: Disney has since confirmed that a $30 payment for Mulan will permanently unlock it in your Disney+ account, so long as you remain a paying subscriber.]
The beginning of the end of movie theaters?
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 06, @06:57AM (1 child)
How much for the torrent?
REDЯUM
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @07:04AM
$250,000
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @07:09AM (1 child)
I've been to the cinema twice in the last 3 years.
Your movies suck, Hollywood.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @07:16AM
> Your movies suck, China
FTFY [theguardian.com]