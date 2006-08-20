After delisting Mulan from a potential theatrical run in June, Disney has firmed up its plans for its newest live-action remake. Starting September 4, Mulan will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in various territories, including the United States, Canada, and New Zealand, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Unlike other Disney+ streaming premieres, however, Mulan will launch with an extra price point on top of the service's $7/mo subscription rate. Paying Disney+ users in the US will have to fork over an additional $30 for what Chapek described as "premiere access," which likely equates to a temporary rental of the film instead of full-blown ownership a la platforms like iTunes and Amazon Video . Other territories' rates have not yet been confirmed. (Chapek took the opportunity to confirm that Disney+'s worldwide subscriber numbers are somewhere near 60.5 million.)

[Update, 9:30pm ET: Disney has since confirmed that a $30 payment for Mulan will permanently unlock it in your Disney+ account, so long as you remain a paying subscriber.]