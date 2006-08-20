Microsoft has made great progress with its Your Phone, gradually adding more and more capabilities so you can text, answer calls and browse photos stored on your phone from the comfort of your computer. But now things are about to get really interesting.

The company is increasing what it dubs the "seamless connection between PC and phone", adding the ability to run Android apps in Windows 10 via the Your Phone app. There is, of course, a bit of a catch.

The new capability is something that huge numbers of Android handset owners would excitedly embrace, and it comes about because of Microsoft's partnership with Samsung. The ability to run mobile apps within Windows 10 without the need for an emulator or complicated software is something of a dream for many people, but there is a danger that it is a luxury that might only be afforded to Samsung customers.

[...] The fact that this new integration was born from the relationship between Microsoft and Samsung means that it is hardly surprisingly to see it debut on the Galaxy Note 20. But it is, at this stage, impossible to tell whether such PC/phone integration will remain exclusive to "select Samsung devices" or if other companies -- and therefore more users -- will be able to take advantage of it.