Ex-Googler Levandowski gets 18 months in prison for trade-secret theft:
Ex-Google engineer Anthony Levandowski yesterday was sentenced to 18 months in prison following his March guilty plea for stealing a confidential document related to Google's self-driving technology.
Levandowski's lawyers last week asked a judge in US District Court for the Northern District of California to let him off without any prison time, arguing that a year of home confinement, a fine, restitution, and community service would be sufficient punishment. The federal government asked for a 27-month prison sentence.
While handing down the 18-month sentence, US District Judge William Alsup said that a sentence without imprisonment would give "a green light to every future brilliant engineer to steal trade secrets," according to a Reuters report. Levandowski was originally charged with 33 counts of stealing trade secrets by downloading thousands of documents to his personal laptop in December 2015 shortly before he left Google to work on his startup, Otto, which was acquired by Uber for a reported $680 million in August 2016. In a plea deal, Levandowksi admitted to stealing one document called "Chauffeur TL weekly updates," which tracked the progress of Google's "Project Chauffeur" that later became Waymo. Prosecutors dropped the other charges.
Levandowski won't have to serve the sentence right away, as Alsup ruled that he can go to prison after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, according to Reuters and other news outlets.
Levandowski also must pay $756K to Waymo
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday August 06, @03:56PM (9 children)
Such privilege. Sounds like Ellen Degeneris complaining about how hard it is to be confined IN A FUCKING MANSION during lockdown.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 06, @04:02PM (3 children)
$680 million for 18 months in prison, where do I sign up?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @04:21PM (1 child)
He pleaded guilty of stealing 1 document. That document called "Chauffeur TL weekly updates" is basically useless for an engineer, and I don't think he got paid for that 1 document.
The whole thing smells like Google got angry for not paying enough to an engineer and went after him for risking their dominion. This document is all that stuck.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday August 06, @04:34PM
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday August 06, @04:30PM
It's like stealing GPL code. Most of the stuff you need for creating software is LGPL or ClassPath permissive licenced - only someone who lacks creativity (a moron or just lazy) needs to steal GPL code. So why not use the permissively licensed stuff and you can do whatever you want with it. Including only having to redistribute the LGPL or ClassPath libraries you used, keeping your special sauce code closed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @04:04PM (3 children)
"Alsup ruled that he can go to prison after the coronavirus pandemic subsides"
I don't have a problem with that.
And who is Ellen Degeneres? I almost feel I should be getting outraged.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @04:16PM
Ellen DeGenerate [vogue.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday August 06, @04:21PM (1 child)
Ellen Degeneres was one of the two hosts of (now discontinued) The Universe of Energy ride at Disney's Epcot Center, at Walt Disney World, Orlando FL.
She is famous for some reason. She is a lesbian and activist for LGBT rights. She has some sort of TV show.
That's all I know. I think it is all that I need to know.
The ride described above is the most video I've ever seen of her. She does a good job along with Bill Nye.
Hope that helps.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @04:35PM
Thank you, yes I do feel a little outraged now. Much better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @04:30PM
I have worked a few times with people like this. The arrogance is usually so astounding.
They take code/docs from previous employers then try to use it in current projects.
One guy showed up with 20 pages fully debugged properly commented code.
"this did not exist yesterday where did it come from"
"dont worry about it"
"No I *am* going to worry about it, for if you copied it from catches wind of it this company will hang us out to dry in a heartbeat and who we work for will end up with egg on their face. get rid of it. this conversation never happened this code never happened. if you want to re-write the code, not just reformat it add it to the backlog and we will crank it out but get rid of it."
he then spent the next hour trying to convince me of the merits of the code. Which was never in question.
"This pull request is closed and not merged".
At that point he decided I was not a 'team player' and spent the next year fighting me on every tech decision.
That is nor your code. You may have wrote it. But it is not yours.
The chances they will find it are very small. But it can happen. Do a code share between to subsidaries and something matches out.
Hell I spent months arguing with our code scanner lawyers about was a public table in a published open protocol. They could not wrap their head around there was no license cost on it and the only way to make the protocol work correctly was with that table. All because the table matched out in some other 3rd party library they had the code to which did something similar.
(Score: 1, Funny) by maxwell demon on Thursday August 06, @03:58PM (5 children)
Let's look at the word “ex-googler”:
So when taking the more narrow sense, an ex-googler is someone who no longer searches with Google. In the broader sense, it would be someone who no longer uses internet search engines.
But the summary makes it clear that it is actually a Google ex-employee (someone who no longer is employed by Google). No mention is made whether and how he searches the internet.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @04:19PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMChO0qNbkY [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @04:21PM
Sudden attack of pedantry with wrong choice of meaning. Why did you even feel the compulsion to comment?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday August 06, @04:23PM (1 child)
I still find it somewhat amusing that we are using Google as a verb (or googling etc). That in some regards tells us how powerful and pervasive their reach is. There are a few others such as Xerox, but I suspect it's somewhat less common now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @04:38PM
What? I bing all the time, right after I pets.com.
(Score: 4, Touché) by DannyB on Thursday August 06, @04:23PM
Uh, no.
An ex-googler is someone who uses Duck Duck Go. [duckduckgo.com]
Just type into your browser address bar: ddg.gg
