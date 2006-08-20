from the go-away,-batin'! dept.
Why do humans prefer to mate in private?
Anecdotal evidence suggests that human beings generally prefer to mate in private—but why? And why is it so rare? Other than humans, only one other species has demonstrated a preference for privacy during mating: Arabian babblers. To learn more, [anthropologist Yitzchak] Ben Mocha retrieved data from 4,572 accounts of cultural studies—ethnographies—and studied them looking for what he describes as normal sexual practices. Those involved were not trying to shock or avoid punishment for engaging in taboo practices such as incest—and were also not in the pornography business. He found that virtually every known culture practices private mating—even in places where privacy is difficult to find. He also looked for examples of other animals mating in private, and found none, except for the babblers. He also found that there were no explanations for it, and in fact, there were very few other people wondering why humans have such a proclivity. And, not surprisingly, he was unable to find any evolutionary theories on the topic.
Yitzchak Ben Mocha. Why do human and non-human species conceal mating? The cooperation maintenance hypothesis, Proceedings of the Royal Society B (DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2020.1330)
Aren't scientists supposed to state their assumptions? There's a big one here: people are just another animal. Discuss.
The days when humans were fucking publicly probably came (heh) to an end when humans started to develop tools, which meant that the nerdy never-got-anys could fly into fits of envious rage and plunge a knife into chad's back while he was nuppin' dat Homo Erectus bitch gorilla-style.
Think about it: animals are physically vulnerable during mating. I've heard this same questioning about why dogs mate ass-to-ass, and while all the egghead scientists couldn't figure that one out either, it makes sense that ass-to-ass mating provides a combined 360-degree field of view to detect predators which may approach at all angles. Or if you're a couple of heroin-addicted sluts in Requiem for a Dream, doing ass to ass makes you heroin money. [bustle.com]
Why do they let the government/church regulate it?
Control sex, and you control the human. They will do anything you say. Kill, die, anything
Read "The Mass Psychology of Fascism" by Wilhelm Reich. It shows how sex prohibitions are the basis of all control
REDЯUM
The primary reason people prefer to mate in prison is social pressure to do so, not a personal desire to.
Just going off myself the primary reasons in descending order are:
Public sex would get you labelled a sex offender/arrested, at least in the US.
Ridicule or critique of your appearance, sexual organs, or sexual abilities.
Others desiring to join in who you might not want to. (With STD/VD risk a strong parallel.)
I'm sure there are other reasons for some people, but most of the reasons for sex as a privacy affair are social, and as a result of the social pressures, personally psychological. People who are into or enjoy public sex for the most part take it to sex clubs, and those for whom sex clubs aren't enough may take the risk of exhibitionism out in public, something I don't recommend due to the legal consequences, but that appeals to a lot of people, particularly women (I have met far fewer guys who get sexual gratification from public sex, although many are more than willing to do it given the appeals of a partner.)
So as others have stated the whole hypothesis makes presumptions that just aren't grounded in reality.
Me, I like to do it on the front lawn, and I don't let being by myself stop me, neither.
You are still welcome on my lawn.
People's approach to sex is heavily hobbled by cultural and ideological biases that are transmitted from generation to generation. Most taboos aren't inherited but acquired.
Indirect evidence of the weight of cultural norms can be seen in poorly educated people: most of them have an easier time having sex in semi-public places (backalleys, toilets, beach, elevators...) than those who have had an educated and/or heavily religious upbringing.
In the animal kingdom almost every species has the alpha male getting mating rights