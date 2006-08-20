Stories
In a Warming World, New England's Trees are Storing More Carbon

posted by chromas on Thursday August 06, @07:44PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the for-those-trees-which-survive dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

In a warming world, New England's trees are storing more carbon:

Climate change has increased the productivity of forests, according to a new study that synthesizes hundreds of thousands of carbon observations collected over the last quarter century at the Harvard Forest Long-Term Ecological Research site, one of the most intensively studied forests in the world.

The study, published today in Ecological Monographs, reveals that the rate at which carbon is captured from the atmosphere at Harvard Forest nearly doubled between 1992 and 2015. The scientists attribute much of the increase in storage capacity to the growth of 100-year-old oak trees, still vigorously rebounding from colonial-era land clearing, intensive timber harvest, and the 1938 Hurricane—and bolstered more recently by increasing temperatures and a longer growing season due to climate change. Trees have also been growing faster due to regional increases in precipitation and atmospheric carbon dioxide, while decreases in atmospheric pollutants such as ozone, sulfur, and nitrogen have reduced forest stress.

[...] The trees show no signs of slowing their growth, even as they come into their second century of life. But the scientists note that what we see today may not be the forest's future. "It's entirely possible that other forest development processes like tree age may dampen or reverse the pattern we've observed," says Finzi.

Journal Reference:
Adrien C. Finzi, Marc‐André Giasson, Audrey A. Barker Plotkin, et al. Carbon budget of the Harvard Forest Long‐Term Ecological Research site: pattern, process, and response to global change [$], Ecological Monographs (DOI: 10.1002/ecm.1423)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @07:49PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @07:49PM (#1032452)

    >> one of the most intensively studied forests in the world

    The trees could be storing carbon dioxide exhaled by all those researchers intensively studying it... but it's hard for today's researchers to publish anything that doesn't adhere to the "warming world" hypothesis.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @08:21PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @08:21PM (#1032467)

      You see the most counterintuative thing will be when we realize that in "Warming World" global temperatures will flactuate, and in fact sometimes lower. Because in a "Warming World", most of the hot air is contained by "Scientific Studies."

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @08:26PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @08:26PM (#1032471)

        When the earth warms more precipitation ends up as clouds and in particular over the poles. This falls to earth and freezes, thus growing the ice caps. Bigger ice caps reflect more sunlight along with the clouds which leads to further cooling and bigger ice caps.

        So we expect the earth to cool during global warming.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @08:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 06, @08:28PM (#1032473)

      but it's hard for today's researchers to publish anything that doesn't adhere to the "warming world" hypothesis.

      Likewise, it's hard for today's researchers to publish anything that doesn't adhere to the "2+2=4" hypothesis. Damn lib'ruls! Why do they have to be so close-minded? Why can't they look beyond their narrow 2+2=4 bubble? Don't they know that 2+2=47?

  • (Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday August 06, @08:40PM (2 children)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Thursday August 06, @08:40PM (#1032481) Homepage

    Eat the bugs! Live in pods! The Jews are in charge now, and only the Jews get to eat steak and lobster while the rest of you get to eat...erm...other things. Now give an extra 25% of income to tax money, and give the rest to...heh...Global Warming.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 06, @08:45PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday August 06, @08:45PM (#1032485) Homepage Journal

    It's conducive to warm and fuzzy feelings. Oh, damn, that's just a caterpillar crawling up my neck.

    --
    We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
