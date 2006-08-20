Stories
Scientists Rename Genes Because Microsoft Excel Reads Them as Dates

posted by chromas on Friday August 07, @04:20AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for guy_:

Scientists rename genes because Microsoft Excel reads them as dates:

Microsoft Excel’s automatic formatting is normally helpful for finishing spreadsheets quickly, but it’s proving to be an agent of chaos for geneticists. The Verge has learned that the HUGO Gene Nomenclature Committee has issued guidelines for naming human genes to prevent Excel’s automatic date formatting from altering data. MARCH1 (Membrane Associated Ring-CH-Type Finger 1), for example, should now be labeled MARCHF1 to stop Excel from changing it to 1-Mar.

The names of 27 genes have been changed in the past year to avoid Excel-related errors, HGNC coordinator Elspeth Bruford said. This isn’t a rare error, either, as Excel had affected about a fifth of genetics-related papers examined in a 2016 study.

Journal Reference:
Mark Ziemann, Yotam Eren, Assam El-Osta. Gene name errors are widespread in the scientific literature [open], Genome Biology (DOI: 10.1186/s13059-016-1044-7)

«  U.S. Offers Reward of $10M for Info Leading to Discovery of Election Meddling
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @04:24AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @04:24AM (#1032718)

    Microsoft Excel’s automatic formatting is normally helpful for finishing spreadsheets quickly,

    No, it is not. It is like auto-play for disks and usb devices! It is a stupid default, which not being an actual de-fault, means it is a fault. As in, a bug, not a feature. This is why I do not use Excel. That and the telemetry.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @04:24AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @04:24AM (#1032719)

    Scientists & Engineers!!
    Please repeat after me:

    Excel is a business tool, it's not for scientific or engineering calculations beyond the most simple sort that you might otherwise do manually. Spreadsheets in general are crap for precise work, we used to have problems with Lotus 1-2-3 as well.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 07, @04:26AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 07, @04:26AM (#1032720) Homepage Journal

    There was a time when a spreadsheet was used for it's intended purpose. Accounting, primarily.

    Microsoft Excel has been adapted and adopted for all kinds of crazy crap that a spreadsheet was never meant for.

    In this case, we're talking about SCIENCE??? And, SCIENTISTS can't make software more suitable to their purposes? We're doomed, I tell you. We're all going to die because science trusts Microsoft. They don't just trust Microsoft, they're tying themselves into knots to fit into Microsoft's square holes.

    Idiots.

    We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
