SpaceX's next Starship starts to take shape as Elon Musk talks next steps
Less than a day after SpaceX successfully hopped a full-scale Starship prototype for the first time, the company has begun stacking the next rocket and Elon Musk is talking next steps.
[...] According to Musk, SpaceX intends to perform at least several more smaller hops (a la SN5) "to smooth out [the] launch process." It's unclear which prototype(s) will be involved in that series of hops but after SpaceX is satisfied with the state of launch operations, the plan is to "go high altitude with body flaps." Based on past comments, it's safe to assume that Musk is referring to a plan to launch a Starship to 20 km (~12 mi).
After reaching 20 km, Starship would orient itself belly down – a bit like a skydiver – and quite literally fall its way to ~1 km altitude before attempting an aggressive Raptor-powered pitch-over maneuver and last-second landing. By using Earth's atmosphere much like a skydiver trying to slow down, Starship will theoretically be able to dramatically reduce the amount of propellant it needs to land.
That high-altitude launch and landing demonstration will also be the first time a Starship truly needs aerodynamic control surfaces (i.e. "body flaps") to safely complete a flight test. According to NASASpaceflight.com info, Starship SN8 – also the first full-scale prototype to be built out of a different steel alloy – will be the first ship to receive functional flaps and a nosecone. If initial tests go according to plan, SN8 will also be the first ship to attempt a skydiver-style landing as described above. As far as full-scale aerodynamics goes, such a landing is loosely understood at best. For an orbital-class spacecraft, it's even more of a wildcard.
Regardless, just hours after Starship SN5's successful hop debut, SpaceX began stacking the first of several already finished Starship SN8 sections. Based on the assembly of past prototypes, the ship's tank section could reach its full height just a few weeks from now, while subsequent nosecone and flap installations are uncharted territory.
[Ed. note: Check out https://forum.nasaspaceflight.com/index.php?topic=51332.760 for developments at Boca Chica. Lots of pictures and videos of the sites (launch and construction), deliveries, component construction (e.g. nosecone, thrust ring, main body, etc.), and assembly of these components into actual Starships. And the occasional test firing or launch, too!]
SpaceX completes static fire of Starship prototype, will hop next:
After scrubbing several attempts for weather concerns, technical issues, and even a range violation due to a nearby boat, SpaceX succeeded in static-fire testing the latest prototype of its Starship vehicle on Thursday.
At 3:02pm local time in South Texas, the single Raptor engine attached to the Starship prototype dubbed Serial Number 5, or SN5, roared to life for a few seconds. In video shared by NASASpaceflight.com, the test appeared to be nominal, evidently providing SpaceX engineers with the confidence they need in the latest iteration of Starship.
Starship SN5 just completed full duration static fire. 150m hop soon.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020
Shortly after the test, the founder and chief engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, confirmed that the static fire meant the company now plans to move forward with a short test flight of the vehicle. Based upon a notification from the US Federal Aviation Administration, this 150-meter flight test could take place as soon as Sunday, with a launch window opening at 8am local time (13:00 UTC).
SpaceX's Starship SN5 prototype conducted a successful 150-meter hop test on August 4:
The Starship SN5 prototype has successfully conducted a 150-meter test flight on Tuesday from SpaceX's Boca Chica test site in Texas. Monday's opening attempt was scrubbed after the Raptor SN27 engine aborted at ignition. Following an abort early in the window on Tuesday, the attempt late in the window saw SN5 take to the air and land in one piece. The hop was the first flight of a full-scale Starship tank section, clearing the way for SpaceX to attempt higher altitude flights with Starship prototypes.
[...] SpaceX had not performed a flight from their Boca Chica facility since Starhopper – a smaller-scale Starship test vehicle – hopped to 150 meters in August, 2019.
Starship SN5 features a thrust section with liquid oxygen and methane tanks stacked on top. A nose cone and aero surfaces are the only significant components missing between SN5 and a full-size Starship vehicle.
While SpaceX has not released the official height of SN5, it is estimated to be in the ballpark of 30 meters.
To perform the 150-meter hop, SN5 used Raptor SN27. While SN5's thrust section was built to support up to three Raptor engines in a triangle configuration, only one methane-fueled engine has been installed for the flight. This means that the thrust during the hop was asymmetric. The asymmetric thrust caused Starship SN5 to powerslide as it left the pad.
[...] Starship SN8 – the prototype which is currently under construction – is expected to feature three Raptor engines, a nose cone, and aero surfaces. These features would allow the vehicle to perform flight tests to much higher altitudes. However, plans are very fluid with Starship testing, so until SpaceX has had a chance to review the data from Starship SN5's hop, future testing activities remain very much in flux.
SpaceX video (1m). spaceXcentric video (2m39s). NASASpaceflight video (skips to 39:50).
Also at Teslarati, Ars Technica, and Space News.