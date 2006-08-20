from the the-people-are-revolting dept.
Chants of 'revolution' in Beirut as France's Macron is mobbed by angry crowds
Large crowds mobbed French President Emmanuel Macron in Beirut as he toured a neighborhood of the Lebanese capital devastated by Tuesday's massive explosion.
"Revolution, revolution!" people chanted, as shock at the devastation in the city gave way to anger on Thursday. New information reveals that Beirut officials had ignored repeated warnings about a stockpile of dangerous chemicals linked to the blast that has killed 137 people and injured 5,000.
Macron told a crowd of reporters and angry people that he would propose a "new political pact" to Lebanon's embattled political class during his visit to a predominantly Christian quarter of the city.
"The people want the fall of the regime," the protesters shouted, echoing calls for the downfall of Lebanon's long-time political elite that were popularized during a nationwide uprising late last year. "Michel Aoun is a terrorist! Help us," one man pleaded, referring to the Lebanese president. One woman screamed inaudible words inches away from Macron's face. "They are terrorists," came the repeated cries.
Most people were masked, including the French president, who removed his face covering to speak to the press. There was no social distancing.
Previously: Beirut Explosion Kills Over 100, Linked to 2,700 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate in Port Warehouse
« Scientists Create Unbelievably Bright Fluorescent Objects | TikTok: Trump Will Prohibit Transactions with Bytedance Beginning September 20 »
Related Stories
Ammonium nitrate: what is the chemical blamed for blast in Lebanese capital?
The likely cause of the huge blast in Beirut on Tuesday appears to have been the highly reactive chemical ammonium nitrate.
Lebanon's prime minister, Hassan Diab, said 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after lying unsecured in a warehouse for six years, tallying with reports that a ship carrying a similar quantity of the chemical had unloaded its cargo at the port in 2013. It remains unclear what caused the chemical to ignite.
Beirut explosion: over half the city damaged in blast that killed at least 100 and wounded 4,000 – live updates
AFP is quoting the governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, as saying the damage from the port blast has extended over half of the city, with the cost of damage likely above $3bn.
He has also upped his previous estimate of the number of "homeless" to 300,000, which is close to the total population of the central part of the capital. Again, we are not sure if he is talking about homelessness or people whose homes have been damaged.
As Death Toll Rises After Deadly Blast, a Search for Answers and Survivors: Live Updates
As Death Toll Rises After Deadly Blast, a Search for Answers and Survivors: Live Updates:
- Search is on for survivors after blast kills more than 100.
- Some 300,000 people have been displaced from their homes. But amid the devastation, stories of heroism.
- The science behind the blast: Why fertilizer packs a punch.
- Even as hospitals were destroyed and staffers killed, doctors and nurses raced to help.
- I was bloodied and dazed. Beirut strangers treated me like a friend.
- In maps: A two-mile radius around the blast was flattened.
- Beirut's landmark downtown is in shambles. Again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @01:20PM (1 child)
I'm not sure a return to a French mandate is in Lebanon's interest.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday August 07, @01:27PM
It probably isn't in the interest of France either, most of the old colonies just didn't work out all that well in the end.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 07, @01:49PM
There will probably be no smooth change of government. If the government falls, there are a LOT of actors who will try to fill the void. Half of those actors have terror in their hearts.
All because some incompetent assholes couldn't decide to dispose of some hazardous materials. As has been pointed out, they could have paid some guy to take one bag a day out of that warehouse, and spread the contents over farmland. It would have been gone long ago, and the crops would have been healthier for it.
Can't blame the Lebanese for wanting a different government, but they need to slow down, and think hard about it.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.