A leaker today posted on Twitter a link to a file sharing service that contains what an anonymous source claims is a portion of Intel's crown jewels: A 20GB folder of confidential Intel intellectual property. The leaker dubbed the release the "Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;)."

[...] The folder has been posted by an anonymous source that claims more is coming soon, and while we don't know the exact specifics of the folder's contents, we have verified that it does exist. In fact, the title of many of the documents do correlate to the list of purported information posted by the leaker:

Intel ME Bringup guides + (flash) tooling + samples for various platforms

Kabylake (Purley Platform) BIOS Reference Code and Sample Code + Initialization code (some of it as exported git repos with full history)

Intel CEFDK (Consumer Electronics Firmware Development Kit (Bootloader stuff)) SOURCES

Silicon / FSP source code packages for various platforms

Various Intel Development and Debugging Tools

Simics Simulation for Rocket Lake S and potentially other platforms

Various roadmaps and other documents

Binaries for Camera drivers Intel made for SpaceX

Schematics, Docs, Tools + Firmware for the unreleased Tiger Lake platform

(very horrible) Kabylake FDK training videos

Intel Trace Hub + decoder files for various Intel ME versions

Elkhart Lake Silicon Reference and Platform Sample Code

Some Verilog stuff for various Xeon Platforms, unsure what it is exactly.

Debug BIOS/TXE builds for various Platforms

Bootguard SDK (encrypted zip)

Intel Snowridge / Snowfish Process Simulator ADK

Various schematics

Intel Marketing Material Templates (InDesign)

Lots of other things

[...] The poster encourages downloaders to look for mentions of 'backdoors' in some of the Intel source code, and even provides a sample clip of one such listing, but we aren't sure of the intentions behind the listings in the code.