For those of you into Ham (Amateur) radio, especially the Technician class license holders, this will be pretty exciting and a good way to keep interest in the hobby going due to now having HF transmit ability. The article discusses the re-balancing for digital modes as well, which many people will find to be good move in the digital age.
"ARRL[*] has asked the FCC to expand HF privileges for Technician licensees to include limited phone privileges on 75, 40, and 15 meters, plus RTTY and digital mode privileges on 80, 40, and 15 meters. The FCC has not yet invited public comment on the proposals, which stem from recommendations put forth by the ARRL Board of Directors' Entry-Level License Committee, which explored various initiatives and gauged member opinions in 2016 and 2017."
[*] ARRL: American Radio Relay League (Wikipedia).
Link to original Story:
http://www.arrl.org/news/arrl-requests-expanded-hf-privileges-for-technician-licensees
Powerpoint presentation of changes (With new bandplan pictures):
http://www.arrl.org/files/file/Bandplanning/25%20Appendix%20BP_Committee_recs%20FINAL%20(h).pdf
Thanks for reading and 73's
KE5DKD
Far too much bleedover and noise from all the other crap signals in neighboring freqs to be enjoyable as a hobby. Not even low/mid/high pass filter work anymore.
5G haters gonna hate.
https://www.rtl-sdr.com/ [rtl-sdr.com]
I have the airspy & converter. It's a very good SDR, but there is way too much noise. Both WWV/WWVH used to tune in easily in the 70s on all their freqs, you can barely hear WWV on one station now in the same location with a better antenna.
The draw for HAMs used to be: talking to people around the world and neighbors near by. Now the only feature is the tech its self. Building a radio or a transceiver now days it just too much for the ADHD kids to do now.
The point of having different license grades is that the General and Extra require additional knowledge that Technicians don't have to know. Operation on HF is covered by the General license, so if you want to be on HF, pass that test and get the General. Otherwise why bother with the levels at all? Make everyone take all three tests to get licensed so that everyone would have the same privileges. And if you hear the howling of "but that will mean fewer people will get licensed", get over it; ham radio has been dead for years and nothing is going to resurrect it.