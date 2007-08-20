from the data-entry-personnel-needed dept.
California virus-fighting efforts hampered by data delays:
California has stopped removing or adding to a list of counties facing more restrictions on businesses and schools as it tries to resolve a technical problem with the state's coronavirus testing database, health officials said Wednesday.
The state has recorded a highest-in-the-nation 525,000 positive tests. But California health officials say the true number is even higher. They don't know how much so until they can add backlogged testing data and fix the problem with the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange, also known as CalREDIE.
The incomplete data in the nation's most populous state has hampered public health officials' ability to follow up with those who test positive and contact people who have been around them to limit the spread.
"Back in February and March when we didn't have enough testing, I would say we felt blind," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's public health director. "I would say now we're back to feeling blind. We don't know how the epidemic is trending."
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @10:05PM (4 children)
Why don't they just all wear a mask and then the virus will disappear because masks make people invulnerable?
At least their are plenty of ventilators for those who don't wear a mask. Ventilators are all the health system needs.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @10:25PM (2 children)
Can you dummies please just learn reality instead of continuing your death cult paranoia?
Non N95 masks are used to stop YOUR breath from easily expanding into a cloud around you, thus limiting the spread of any viral particles and completely stopping larger droplets.
Yes you can still catch the virus through a cloth mask, though it will reduce the viral load a tiny bit which is still useful.
Yes you can still transmit the virus through a cloth mask, but the area affected around your mouth breathing face is drastically reduced. So continue to use social distancing even with a mask on.
Wear the goddamn mask when around other people you don't live with!! Stop being ignorant assholes trying to spin the most minor medically advised inconvenience into "muh rights." Doing so labels you as an ignorant and spiteful human being who prefers their own minor comfort to the lives of others.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday August 07, @10:56PM
Shhh, let them. The country is far more easily recolonized after the current settlers are gone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @11:01PM
can you explain why japan is experiencing a spike despite universal mask wearings ? Much appreciated.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday August 07, @10:39PM
Because a large percentage of the idiots around me refuse to wear a mask for any reason.
/ I live in California
// Deal with this, not every day, but I'm out and about 2-3 times a week
/// You can see the assholes a mile away, they don't just refuse to wear masks.
My liquid diet is going fine, thank you very much. Turns out after 4 beers I no longer care how fat I am.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday August 07, @10:11PM (3 children)
>"... We don't know how the epidemic is trending."
I thought you could trace epidemics by those who fall ill.
Do you trace pneumonia deaths and patients or not? Then you can trace covid.
But, I know, people say: covid is different, it is more contagious/resistant/deadly/whatever
OK then expect a peak of actual patients. Here, the people from the south working in Lombardy (where covid raged in a nasty way, according to stats) were able to get back home in the south because the politicians mistakenly announced the lockdown one day in advance. (given the kind of mistakes made by putting covid patients in nursing homes, I attribute the error to malice, anyway an italian link is https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2020/03/08/coronavirus-la-fuga-di-notizie-sul-decreto-cnn-bozza-ricevuta-dallufficio-stampa-della-regione-lombardia-che-smentisce-falso/5729557/). [ilfattoquotidiano.it] That happen in march and as of now no export of nasty covidity ensued. So maybe those cali hipsters will be lucky too.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday August 07, @10:24PM (2 children)
3-7 days after exposure for those who show symptoms. For those who don't, tough luck.
Two to four weeks after exposure to death is typical.
In other words, those statistics tell you what covid was doing days to weeks ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 07, @10:28PM (1 child)
Since you didn't spell it out, people can be asymptomatic carriers or not develop serious enough symptoms to go to the hospital so "fall ill" won't catch the majority of COVID spreaders.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday August 07, @10:38PM
OK to spell it out myself, what if hypothetically speaking nothing happens "days to weeks" from now like it happen in the south of Italy?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 07, @10:48PM
The numbers aren't scary enough, we have to pad them before we release them.
We’re From the Government, and We’re Here to Help.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Friday August 07, @10:58PM
How is it possible that every halfway decent third world country can get their shit together but the allegedly greatest nation ever is too dumb for it? How?