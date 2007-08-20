from the can-you-hear-me-now? dept.
Google resumes human review of Assistant audio 'recordings' - 9to5Google:
Last summer, Amazon, Apple, and Google were criticized for not properly disclosing how human reviewers analyze audio snippets from each of their assistants. Google in response paused the practice for Assistant and other products, but is now resuming and making audio recordings entirely opt-in.
As noted by The Verge, Google is sending out a somewhat confusing email about how it "recently updated settings for voice and audio recordings." The crux is how the company is having human reviewers analyze audio snippets again.
This process — which involves listening, transcribing, and annotating — improves Google's speech recognition technology, and helps expand support to more languages. As of last year, only 0.2 percent of all snippets are reviewed by humans.
These language experts review and transcribe a small set of queries to help us better understand those languages. This is a critical part of the process of building speech technology, and is necessary to creating products like the Google Assistant.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Saturday August 08, @02:18AM (2 children)
Sigh. People STILL use these things?
I'd ask when people would get a clue, but I know that is never going to happen. I'm ready for one of those one way trips to Mars.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday August 08, @02:35AM
Yeah, I'm sure you'll want to spend the rest of your life playing bridge and singing karaoke with Tom Arnold and Rosie O'Donnell
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday August 08, @03:15AM
What really irritates me is many of these bits of tech that work by constantly phoning home could probably have been written to run on the device's local CPU instead, given the power of modern processors. I'm sure the speech recognition would be far from perfect but I gather that's already the case anyway. OK, so if you want to search for information it will need to go online to do the search, but the rest of the time, it's so obviously an excuse to slurp the user's data. The map / navigation apps are another example. There are gigabytes of local storage available--you shouldn't have to keep downloading the same maps (I don't know whether any caching is implemented, but the apps don't want to work offline in any case).

(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday August 08, @03:21AM
The article lacked some quantitative data so we dont know how many recordings there are, but lets assume its a fuckton of them. Each recording is broken down into several snippets, so that hopefully no one reviewer can hear the full recordings. The recordings their AI, or speech recognition system, can identify already doesnt need further reviews. So most of the snippet should be all the low quality garbled sounds or weird accents? Still if you have billions of these even 0,2% of them is a lot of them. I guess this is why they dont want to give us any actual figure of how many snippets or messages they manually review. 0,2% just sounds a lot less creepy and big brothery.