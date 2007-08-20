Last summer, Amazon, Apple, and Google were criticized for not properly disclosing how human reviewers analyze audio snippets from each of their assistants. Google in response paused the practice for Assistant and other products, but is now resuming and making audio recordings entirely opt-in.

As noted by The Verge, Google is sending out a somewhat confusing email about how it "recently updated settings for voice and audio recordings." The crux is how the company is having human reviewers analyze audio snippets again.

This process — which involves listening, transcribing, and annotating — improves Google's speech recognition technology, and helps expand support to more languages. As of last year, only 0.2 percent of all snippets are reviewed by humans.