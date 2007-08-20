A team of engineers at MIT led by C. Cem Tasan has discovered why steel razor blades go dull even when cutting hair that's 50 times softer than them. Using an electron microscopic, they found that under the right conditions a single hair can chip a blade edge.
[...] However, razor blades don't last and other steel blades, like knives and scalpels, also go dull even when used exclusively on softer materials. According to MIT, this is because there's more going on than a simple wearing down of metal, such as happens when a blade is rubbed against something harder, like a whetstone. Instead, what happens is that if a razor blade strikes a hair under the wrong conditions, it becomes stressed, cracks, and then chips due to a mechanism called stress intensification. This chipping leads to more cracks, leading to more chipping in a cascading cycle, ultimately resulting in a very dull razor and an unpleasant shave.
Apparently it is not because the hairs have been affected by Brundlefly hybridization.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 08, @04:45AM
With a straight edge razor, you don't continue using the blade until it is dull. Strop that thing before you start, and it's probably good for the entire shave. YMMV of course, depending on how coarse and hard your hair is, also depending on how skillful you are sharpening your razor. Finish shaving, wipe the blade clean and dry, and sharpen it up again before putting it away.
Haven't shaved in decades, but when I did shave, I got past those disposable razors pretty quickly. A guy can easily spend $25/week on the worthless things. A good straight edge will last a lifetime. Extra advantage? You don't have to worry about disposing of a non-disposable razor!

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 08, @04:46AM
I had wondered a while ago why ceramic wasn't used:
"It's simply not possible to sharpen ceramic with the angle that is necessary for shaving. I sharpen my straight razor at an angle less than 15 degrees.
If you look at the blade, it is thin like a sheet of paper. Ceramic would shatter long before you can get it that thin.
There are alternatives to high quality carbon steel (it can be done with obsidian for example) but ceramic is not suitable for razors."