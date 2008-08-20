from the is-crime-data-report-trustworthy? dept.
I imagine most people here already know the stats, it's nothing new, but I found it interesting to review.
Many Americans Are Convinced Crime Is Rising In The U.S. They're Wrong:
"People estimated their risks for a whole host of bad-news life events — robbery, burglary, job loss and losing their health insurance. But the survey didn't just ask respondents to rate their chances: It also asked whether those things had actually happened to them in the last year.
And that combination of questions revealed something important about American fear: We are terrible at estimating our risk of crime — much worse than we are at guessing the danger of other bad things. Across that decade, respondents put their chance of being robbed in the coming year at about 15 percent. Looking back, the actual rate of robbery was 1.2 percent. In contrast, when asked to rate their risk of upcoming job loss, people guessed it was about 14.5 percent — much closer to the actual job loss rate of 12.9 percent."
[...] "In 2019, according to a survey conducted by Gallup, about 64 percent of Americans believed that there was more crime in the U.S. than there was a year ago. It's a belief we've consistently held for decades now, but as you can see in the chart below, we've been, just as consistently, very wrong."
Like I said, more of the same, but might be worth a discussion.
What's a crime? If anyone owns a smartphone or audio home assistant, they are being electronically raped up the ass right now, and they are used to it.
Crimes like physical burglary are old-fashioned.
you are bombarded with false information by useless lying sacks of shit spreading fear for their goal of obtaining and keeping power on a daily basis. It is everywhere you look add into it the total bias against any kind of rational scientific look at a problem by them "liberals and socialists" trying to distort the facts by using the scientific methods to try and do some good for society. In short Americans are selfish morons who deserve just about everything they get for being such gullible fools. I mean really that asshole Trump still has close to 40% approval rating, what does he have to do, get a million or more killed with his incompetence before them idiots will wake up.
The powers-that-be and their media buddies generally tend to portray things as worse than they are, or worsening, for the purpose of proposing themselves to fix the situation. This is nothing new, and it's brilliantly explained in Chomsky's Manufacturing Consent [wikipedia.org]. Not saying they actively make things worse to suit their purpose, but you can be sure as hell no politician is ever gonna go out and say "Nah, you're overreacting, it's really not that bad".
Also, there's the simple media magnifier effect: you only read about bad news in the newspapers. You never get to hear about major achievements that better people's lives, let alone minor achievements in people's day-to-day lives.
The more news you consume, the worse things look. It's plain logic. But I'll tell you what: look around you, and you'll see a lot of good things that never get reported: the local public park finally getting rehabilitated, your grandma's cancer test results improving, your colleague getting a promotion, your bicycle finally working right after days trying to find that squeak... It's also things like that that define how society is doing, not just what's in the news.
Unless it fits their plan. They made no mention of Portland's descent into chaos until Trump sent federal police.
In the documentary "Bowling for Columbine" by Michael Moore, this with fear was a main topic. Now the conclusion is even statistically verified.
It's one of those things where people can be both right and wrong at the same time thanks to statistics. First thing tho they measure feelings, which is always weird. But you can't tell people that what they are feeling is wrong. They feel what they feel. One can wonder why and a main culprit is most likely media. We get more and more "news" all day long and there is always crime happening somewhere and it gets reported so you get the illusion that crime is on the rise fed by the media around the clock. Secondly they are probably right in that crime is actually rising if one just looks at the amount of crime that is reported to the authority. That number tends to go up just cause there are more people around and more things that eventually become a crime. So correct again. You can see it in the graphs of the article tho that they don't measure crime, they measure crime per some pop unit. So as long as the pop growth is faster or greater then the crime growth then crime will appear to go down. So by the wonder of statistics both sides can be right and wrong at the same time.