PE Tree allows malware analysts to view Portable Executable (PE) files in a tree-view using pefile – a multi-platform Python module that parses and works with PE files – and PyQt5, a module that can be used to create graphical user interfaces.

[...] The Python-based tool parses PE files and maps them into a tree view, them provides a summery[sic] of various headers. Suspicious findings are highlighted, and analysts can deepen their research by doing a VirusTotal search, export portions of the PE file to CyberChef for further processing, finding and dumping PE files from an IDA database and reconstruct imports, etc.

[...] "The BlackBerry Research and Intelligence team initially developed this open source tool for internal use and is now making it available to the malware reverse engineering community."

[...] [Tom] Bonner noted that this free tool for reverse-engineering is under active development and new features will be added frequently.