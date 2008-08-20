from the freedumbs? dept.
Pupils who shared photos of packed corridor of maskless Georgia students suspended:
At least two high school students in Georgia have allegedly been suspended after sharing a video of school hallway crowded with largely maskless students, according to reports.
North Paulding High School in Dallas went viral after it reopened on Monday when two students shared photos of the school corridors with apparently no social distancing and barely any wearing masks.
Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Otott reportedly released a statement saying that the images were taken out of context, that masks were a personal choice for students and reopening was in line with Georgia Department of Education's health recommendations.
[...] "Students are in this hallway environment for just a brief period as they move to their next class. ... There is no question that the photo does not look good," Mr Otott said according to CNN.
"Wearing a mask is a personal choice, and there is no practical way to enforce a mandate to wear them."
Following the alleged suspension 15-year-old Hannah Watters who posted one of the photos and a video on Twitter told Buzzfeed News she received a five-day, out-of-school suspension for posting one photo and one video on Twitter.
For Hannah Watters, at least. No word on the second student. They seem to be a little more media--shy.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/07/us/georgia-teen-photo-crowded-school-hallway-trnd/index.html [cnn.com]
"media--smart"
ftfy
We have school rooms and school hallways and school buses that look just like they have looked for the past 100+ years. Only the faces and the styles have changed in all that time. So, if we are sending 20% of the population back to school, where they can and will swap bodily fluids freely - WTF good is it to wear a face mask?
And, no, don't EVEN try to tell me that some school systems are going to make them keep the masks on all day. That ain't happening.
