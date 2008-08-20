Stories
HAWT Wind Turbine is Mostly 3D Printed

Wind turbines are a great source of renewable energy, and a great DIY project, too. They can be built with all kinds of materials and the barrier for entry is low for the beginner. [Fab] has built just such a device, taking advantage of modern construction techniques, and dubbed it the WinDIY.

[...] [Fab]'s writeup goes into great detail on topics like the design of the pitch control systems and other minutae, which should serve as a great reference for anyone else working on a similar project. If you're looking for something with more of a sci-fi future vibe, consider attempting a vertical-axis build instead.

[HAWT - Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine]

  • (Score: 2) by Revek on Sunday August 09, @02:02PM (2 children)

    by Revek (5022) on Sunday August 09, @02:02PM (#1033811)

    HAWT!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @07:02PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @07:02PM (#1033954)

      Much cooler is the way my father made prop blades for the homebuilt airplane he made in high school...c.1930. He started with a drawing that showed the cross section and pitch for each section along the length, perhaps 10 stations over a 6 foot long prop--note, prop blades twist along the blade length. Then glued up several planks of good clear pine for a blank. Cut in the pitch at each station with back saw (using templates made from the drawing.) Then started working with a draw shave (draw knife) to develop the final shape. He reported that he could shape one blade in a morning and the other in the afternoon (2-blade prop). So a three blade (more complex around the hub) might have taken a couple of days.

      I still have a sample of his work, very smooth and well proportioned.

      How long will it take for a little 3D printer to make all the parts of this plastic wind mill?

    • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday August 09, @08:21PM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Sunday August 09, @08:21PM (#1033989)

      The endorsement by Paris Hilton just writes itself.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @05:59PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @05:59PM (#1033913)

    HAWT - Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine

    So no hot grits are involved?

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday August 09, @08:48PM (1 child)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Sunday August 09, @08:48PM (#1034001) Journal

    But did somebody just use a red "Sharpie" on that picture [hackaday.com]?

    What is the world coming to?

    • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday August 10, @04:14AM

      by MostCynical (2589) on Monday August 10, @04:14AM (#1034185)

      looks like it was done in MSPaint.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @09:19PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @09:19PM (#1034018)

    I hear that if you 3D print a beetle, it will be able to escape out a frog's anus. So long as it is a 3D printed frog.

