Social Movements Are Pushing Google Sheets to the Breaking Point:
For a brief period, panicking international students across the nation found hope in a Google Sheet.
When the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency announced on July 6 that international students who weren't enrolled in courses meeting in-person could face deportation in the fall, Sumana Kaluvai — the creator of H-4 Hope, a Facebook group that supports students of varying immigration backgrounds — built a system for connecting international students with peers who were willing to surrender their seats in courses that could grant their classmates the right to stay in the country. She used the closest tool in her reach, Google Sheets, to facilitate these class exchanges and began circulating the resource on social media.
Her spreadsheet quickly went viral, attracting levels of traffic that rendered it unresponsive. McClain Thiel, a data science student at the University of California, Berkeley, eventually reached out and offered to build a website to replace the Google Sheet, and on July 9, they launched Support Our International Students. Though ICE would rescind the policy days later, their new website managed to mitigate the problems the original Google Sheet encountered.
[...] When Stella Nguyen, a UCLA student from Vietnam, came across Kaluvai's spreadsheet, she "found it comforting that many students — international or not — were coming together." Google Docs has helped get us here, to an era where anyone who can create and edit a document can feel empowered to help others and foster hope and connection. Now, we just need tools that are as ambitious as we are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @07:51PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apache_Wave [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @07:54PM (9 children)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @09:36PM (4 children)
(Score: 4, Funny) by krishnoid on Sunday August 09, @08:39PM
"Why are you home early?"
"My friends and I broke Google."
Google: "Too many people tried using our distributed computing
research testbedservice at the same time, so we're going to sue themtreat this as a scaling challenge and improve it to better meet real-world needs. [mumble mumble whisper mumble] Oh yeah, first we're going to stick the 'Beta' label back on it."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday August 09, @09:08PM (2 children)
It's interesting to know that there are limits to how far Google can scale their online apps. They even note that it's for less then or up to 100 people. Which is quite a bit larger then I would say is small scale collaboration. That said this was clearly not the intended usage. But I wonder where the bottle neck was/is.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by darkfeline on Sunday August 09, @09:44PM (1 child)
Google Sheets supports real-time collaborative editing. So I imagine the bottleneck is around that. A similar comparison would be a massive realtime multiplayer game like PUBG, except with all 100 players together in the same area so that you can't optimize by pruning players who aren't in the same area; everyone has to be sending realtime updates to everyone else.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Sunday August 09, @11:56PM
Oh...so it's for the Buggalo Boies then.
(Score: 2) by Zinnia Zirconium on Sunday August 09, @09:28PM (4 children)
What technology was used? Flat files and grep in a Berkeley Fast Filesystem running on FreeBSD? That's gonna be my guess when the most informative word is Berkeley.
FFS why are McClain Thiel and UC Berkeley and Google Sheet specifically named but "website" is generic?
I tried building a website backend on flat files and grep. It sure didn't work fast enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @09:48PM (3 children)
Using the PHP development webserver too? At a certain point, smoke signals are going scale better than the Zr stack.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 09, @09:53PM (1 child)
Smoke Signals are still faster than a pack of Cub Scouts with semaphore flags. Fewer transmission errors, too.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday August 10, @06:41AM
Cub scouts will be better at some transmissions, though.
(Where's my facemask?)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Zinnia Zirconium on Sunday August 09, @10:08PM
SQLite and php -S are a winning combination.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:52AM
There's built for scale and there's built for viral scale.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:04AM
It was a dumb policy. It should have just recinded all students who are themselves or the offspring of CCP members. Piss off the CCP that they cant get the education they want for their kids and they will push their party in a better direction. People from SE asia, africa, south america should not be punished.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @02:09PM (1 child)
.... The real problem is using a spreadsheet for data that should have been contained in a database. A not uncommon sin.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Tuesday August 11, @01:16AM
Exactly, its not like setting up a publicly accessible MongoDB is that hard, I mean you don't even have to try =)
(Score: 2) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Monday August 10, @06:40PM
So an awful evil company ruining the world had something bad happen to it, what is the problem here?
I am surprised actually they are not being accused of terrorism, given how stupid these companies and their legal departments are.
Expect them to change the eula to include this sort of thing as a criminal offense with liable damages.
